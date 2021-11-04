FOSTER — Kristin Street will return to the Artist Open Studios for the first time in 20 years to invite people into her Foster-based studio to enjoy various mediums, including oil paintings, wire netting sculptures, prints and more.
Though she enjoyed participating, Street said she participated in the first Artist Open Studios, and found she was too busy working as a full-time art teacher at Moses Brown School, raising three children, and doing art on her own time.
Now in its 21st year, AOS is welcoming back Street along with seven other area artists on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to AOS, the majority of its artists have exhibited since AOS began, with others new to join.
For the day-long affair, Street will open her studio at 110 Old Plainfield Pike in Foster, sharing her work, which features many different mediums.
“Materials really excite me. Sometimes just materials spark an interest,” Street said.
For Street, joining was another way to show her artwork to the public. She said she usually does group shows with other artists 10 times a year, and solo shows every two to four years. Showing her studio will be a fun change of pace, she said.
Street said she enjoys mark-making, and using images and patterns to distort reality. She recognizes a circular pattern that comes through in many of her pieces.
From the second floor of her home, the windows in her studio open up her backyard where she finds inspiration from the birds flying through her yard.
“I think of that (circular pattern) as migratory patterns,” she said.
As an art teacher for the past 42 years, Street has materials and supplies for almost any art project. Street said she is retiring this school year, and is excited to start the next chapter of her life, which she said she hopes will include hanging out and some traveling.
“Just staying home. That would be such a treat,” Street said.
Street said she will demonstrate “jelly” prints, where paints and other objects are applied to a jelly form then transferred to a paper or canvas, during the Open Studios.
She said she recently started oil paintings in the pandemic, and finds joy in painting tiny pieces approximately 3 inches by 3 inches in front of her woodstove during the winter.
Many of her smaller pieces have an organic, cell-like appearance with pops of color.
“I could do them all day. I find so much happiness in painting these pieces. It’s a wonderful way to get the winter blues away,” Street said.
Street said she finds it important to keep art accessible to all, and will have art with different price points so everyone can take a piece home with them.
“Hopefully, we can create some new art collectors from all this,” Street said.
All Artist Open Studios featured on Nov. 6 include:
• John Femino’s fine art photography, 21 Plainfield Pike, Foster
• Valery Nardacci’s observational paintings, 26 Samuel Stone Road, North Scituate
• Neal Drobnis’ blown glass art for home and garden, 102 Pole Bridge Road, North Scituate
• Tom Grabbert’s functional, decorative, high fire porcelain, 380 Seven Mile Road, Hope
• Ed Andrews’ metal sculptures and paintings, 14 Eddy Road, Chepachet
• Ann Rozhon’s paintings and sculptures, 88 Old Quarry Road, Glocester
• Kristin Street’s abstract drawing, paintings and sculpture, 110 Old Plainfield Pike, Foster
• Earle Thurber’s paintings and prints, 228 Ide Road, North Scituate
Visit www.artistopenstudios.org for more information and examples of artists’ work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.