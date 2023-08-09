PAWTUCKET – Artists Gera Lozano (GERALUZ) and Werc Alvarez step across Pleasant Street to get a better look at how a section of textured paint, created by Lozano using a roller wrapped in strips of paint, fits into the bigger picture.
A new 200-foot mural by Lozano and Alvarez on Pleasant Street takes public art in downtown Pawtucket to the next level, incorporating much of what has made this city great over the years.
Lozano and Alvarez made substantial progress on the mural last week, creating what city officials and advocates are calling a dynamic image in response to a request for a design reflecting “community, diversity and/or the vitality that has defined downtown Pawtucket.”
Images reference the city’s diversity, its industrial past in producing cotton yarn, and symbols of spirituality. There are connections to cotton and the land, birds of migration and mill history, and the mirrored shapes of arrows as a tribute to early native and indigenous peoples.
The mural is located around the corner from a future new soccer stadium, and though traffic counts are low now, they’re expected to rise in coming years.
Alvarez told The Breeze that this mural is certainly “on the big side” of the work he’s done, but he has larger ones amid his expansive portfolio of public art pieces.
He explained that the large hand on the mural connects various images in depicting giving and receiving from the land and working with the cotton.
Lozano said they’re happy with how the mural is coming out and to be contributing public art to Pawtucket. She said she’s been surprised to not see more public art here and across Rhode Island, particularly with the Rhode Island School of Design here.
Large-scale murals have been a priority of late in Pawtucket, with several popping up in various locations in the downtown, including the peacock on the Beswick Building on Exchange Street.
Lozano and Alvarez work together to create public art to beautify public spaces, empower communities, and function as a healing tool.
Lozano is a conceptual and public artist based out of Brooklyn, New York, and Alvarez, also based in Brooklyn, is a graffiti and public artist.
The two were chosen out of 103 applicants. Funded by a CDBG grant, the project is being managed by the Pawtucket Planning Department along with the Pawtucket Public Art Committee, a committee of the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture.
