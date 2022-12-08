NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield resident Jeffrey Hall, new executive director of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, says one of his primary goals is to get Rhode Islanders young and old to appreciate nature where they live.
The Audubon focuses on important issues such as climate change, environmental conservation, education, and advocacy. It is the largest private landholder in the state, and has 14 wildlife refuges that the public can visit.
“Those lands are used to protect birds and wildlife,” says Hall. They run education programs in every school district in Rhode Island, either in classrooms, primarily at the elementary grade level, or through transportation grants to bring children out to wildlife refuges.
“We are doing a lot of work in what we call schoolyard habitat,” he said. So nature is everywhere, it doesn’t mean you have to come out to a wildlife refuge to see it, right? We are working with teachers and kids and looking at the nature around their schoolyards and helping them, you know, get a better understanding of what’s there.”
Another area the Audubon focuses on, according to Hall, is advocacy. He mentioned discussions that he has held with co-workers about what they want to push and advocate for in the Statehouse this year. Even though he only recently started the position, he said he is already busy with ongoing issues that Audubon wants to focus on, such as advocating for forest protection, pesticide reduction, and proper siting of solar and wind energy systems.
For the past 14 years, Hall has worked with the Audubon “for the protection and stewardship of wildlife habitats throughout Rhode Island, enabled Audubon educators to provide environmental education to students in every community in the state, and supported Audubon’s advocacy efforts in the fight for climate action, forest preservation, pesticide regulation, and more.”
He said that “when one door closes, another door opens,” reflecting on his arrival at the Audubon after working for a publishing company and his building burning down. When he joined the Audubon, it was in the midst of finishing its Nature Environmental Education Center in Bristol.
Hall said the Audubon is in the process of being verified by the Land Trust Alliance, as well as developing a five-year plan focusing on using science and nature-based solutions to climate change and climate resiliency. In January, the Audubon will release its first year of data titled “The State of our Birds.” He adds that Audubon has been working with the Providence Stormwater Innovation Center in studying how people use rain garden water retention basin swelling to naturally limit damage from stormwater runoff during storms.
“So, you know, nature knows what it’s doing, right? So instead of trying to beat nature, we’re trying to say, let’s use nature,” he said.
Hall holds a master’s degree in environmental administration from Antioch University and a bachelor’s in wildlife biology and management from the University of Rhode Island. He said the Audubon would not exist without the help of fellow residents who want to keep the world clean and beautiful.
“Ninety-five percent of our property has been donated by just visionary people who want to have Rhode Islanders have the ability to get outside,” he said.
Audubon Board President Dave Caldwell said they were very pleased to announce the appointment of Hall.
“Jeff brings a deep reservoir of knowledge, passion and experience to the position, as well as a strong vision on how to aggressively move Audubon forward as a leader in scientific-based climate change advocacy while respecting the organization’s history and mission,” he said.
