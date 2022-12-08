Audobon Society New Executive Director
Jeff Hall, executive director of Rhode Island Audubon Society, is pictured at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield resident Jeffrey Hall, new executive director of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, says one of his primary goals is to get Rhode Islanders young and old to appreciate nature where they live.

The Audubon focuses on important issues such as climate change, environmental conservation, education, and advocacy. It is the largest private landholder in the state, and has 14 wildlife refuges that the public can visit.

