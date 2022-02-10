GLOCESTER – Plans to upgrade Glocester Memorial Park have been dramatically scaled back, says Town Planner Karen Scott, after inflated site work costs exceeded the original budget by more than $500,000.
Last Thursday, Feb. 3, Scott requested that the Town Council allow for a slimmed version of the plans, and for up to $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover any possible overages in bids.
Current estimated costs for the park project with the original scope of work is $1,153,455, or a 46 percent increase from original cost estimates of $624,000, leaving the town with a budget shortfall of $529,455. The town received a $400,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, with a $224,000 cash and in-kind match.
The full scope of the original project included a new playground with two play structures, a fitness obstacle course, swing set, two covered picnic areas and benches, reconfiguration and replacement of the basketball courts, improvements to the pedestrian connection to Putnam Pike via Sherman Lane, new signage and new bocce courts.
The reduced scope of the project will omit one covered picnic area, walkways connecting to the Senior Center, the parking area and the entire bocce court.
“I can’t even. It’s so disappointing. The ripple effect is just going to keep going,” Scott said in an interview with The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Preliminary cost estimates for the reduced scope are still over the available budget, and the Town Council approved an allocation of $75,000 in ARPA funds to cover overruns.
Scott said the problem is cost escalation, not poor planning on the town’s part. She said the budget would have covered the project when the town applied for the grant.
“While the decision around this request was very difficult, it is the only way to both stay close to the allotted budgeted funds and ensures that the majority of the project moves forward in a timely manner,” she said.
Scott said bid specifications for the revised project are ready to be released, and construction could still begin as early as spring.
“Lastly, it is my intent to aggressively look for opportunities to complete the project as originally envisioned through additional funding opportunities and alteration of design features to reduce overall costs,” she said.
Scott said the construction industry was and will continue to face unprecedented escalation in material prices as the world recovers from the pandemic. Steel prices at mills in the U.S. are up 60 to 100 percent over 2021. Lumber costs are also up 32 percent.
Locally, playground supplier M.E. O’Brien & Sons indicated prices for plastics and polymers increased significantly across the board in 2021, Scott said.
Due to the impacts of the pandemic, Scott said the town is facing unanticipated delays to the project schedule, which began in the summer of 2020 with the demolition of the basketball courts and skate park.
Town Councilor Will Worthy asked at the Feb. 3 meeting why the town can’t hold off on building the project for a couple of years as they wait for construction costs decrease. He also questioned why the basketball courts and skate park were torn up early.
Scott explained that the RIDEM grant has a deadline to be spent, adding that she will go back to the RIDEM for approval for the reduced scale.
Glocester spent $66,590 for pre-design and engineering surveys, conceptual and final project designs, preliminary cost estimates and preparation of bid documents.
Scott said the town is committed to finishing the project in its full scope, and will find the funds through various avenues.
“We are committed to still trying to get this project built,” she said.
