WOONSOCKET – Resident of the 80-home Oak Grove housing development near Route 99 and Highland Corporate Park say they’re still experiencing the impacts of unfinished work, including flooding due to a lack of curbing.
The Woonsocket Planning Board on Tuesday denied a request from developer Vikon Properties Inc. to install concrete curbing instead of proposed granite curbing.
The chamber at City Hall Tuesday was filled with residents from the development.
“I spent thousands and thousands of dollars rectifying water issues,” said resident David Bombard, of Nicholas Drive, saying Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt had visited his home.
“You could put kayaks in our streets, someone should have had a plan where the water was going,” he added.
Jeannine Dingus-Eason told the board that when she purchased her home, she realized a dream after a life of struggle, including being homeless at one point.
“This was our dream, our life savings are in this house,” she said. When 2.5 feet of water invaded her home during recent storms, she said two photos of her late father were destroyed.
City Councilor John Ward brought up the unfinished Oak Grove project during last week’s council meeting, asking if bond money was still available for the city to complete paving and curbing.
D’Agostino told Ward that officials suggested concrete curbing due to long wait times for granite curbs.
“When the people who purchased those houses, they had the word of the city when they looked at an approved plan that stated granite curbing…I don’t think it’s right to sell them a subpar project,” said Council President Dan Gendron during last week’s meeting.
Eric Yeghian, of Vikon Properties, stated on Tuesday that the Engineerubg Department had offered him the idea of alternate curbing “in an effort to conclude the phase in the subdivision.”
Planning Board Chairperson Kenneth Finlay said that for the Planning Department to approve of the concrete curbing, the material would have to meet the specifications as the granite curbing due to granite being denser.
“The plan that I looked at that was approved in 2019, the top face of the granite was six-inch and what I’m saying is if we allow the concrete curbing it must be seven-inch,” said Finlay.
Planning Director Michael Debroisse said had spoken to council members since last week’s meeting who do not want the substitution. Yeghian said it would have been nice if that information was shared before he presented to the board. Debroisse said the city has been active in contacting concrete and granite curbing companies about getting the work done.
He also noted that during last week’s council meeting, councilors suggested taking steps such as smoothing down the road. Yeghian said he doesn’t believe putting a top coat down now is the way to go.
After the board on Tuesday denied the request for concrete curbing, Finlay made it clear to the crowd that though the meeting agenda was strictly about curbing, he would speak to officials when it came to the water issues in the neighborhood.
He emphasized that Yeghian will share the results of his discussions with officials on next steps as they wait for delayed granite curbing.
