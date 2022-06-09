CUMBERLAND – Less than a year into her job as animal control officer for Cumberland, Shelby Boudreaux is leaving for a position in Cranston, another employee to depart the town in recent years.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said this situation is not unique to Cumberland, saying that the reality now is that if you’re not competitive, someone will bolt for greener pastures. And it’s not as simple as it would be if you owned your own business, he said, as he’s constrained by the salary ordinance.
Mutter said that starting last Tuesday morning, May 31, he was resolved to take a more proactive approach on retaining employees. He said he’s not monitoring every open position, and by the time he finds out about one, it’s often too late.
He said he was going to have discussions with all department heads to make sure they know that the new higher salary ranges previously approved to start July 1 are in place. He said if someone says they’re headed elsewhere to make $25,000 more, he at least wants the opportunity to let people know they’re appreciated in their positions and to match that. While a higher position wouldn’t necessarily be available unless someone else left, he said, he does want to be able to reach out to the employee too.
Cumberland has had substantial turnover under Mutter’s administration, much of it attributed to the impacts of the pandemic and Cumberland traditionally being on the lower end of the pay scale at a time when workers have more power to go to the best situation for them.
The mayor told The Breeze he sees plenty of value in achieving better continuity of staffing.
Two other recent departures, Public Works Director Bob Anderson for a water superintendent position in Lincoln and Building Official Brad Ward for a similar position in Lincoln, seemed to be less about compensation and more about personal situation, said Mutter.
The mayor said he is very happy with the planned replacement for Boudreaux. The Town Council last Wednesday unanimously appointed Lincoln’s David Waycott as animal control officer on June 1. Waycott is retired from the Lincoln Police Department after working there from 1994 to 2018, including time in the Patrol Division, Detective Division, as a school resource officer, and then as day shift sergeant.
Waycott says he’s looking forward to building on his law enforcement skills with this new position in Cumberland, and Mutter said he has a good connection with Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould. Lincoln hosts Cumberland at a shared animal shelter in that community.
Councilor Peter Bradley asked about the departure of Boudreaux, but Mutter said he couldn’t hypothesize about why she left, saying he often only receives a resignation letter with no explanation. The mayor expressed support for Waycott, saying he and Gould feel he’ll “take us down the path we agree we want to be on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.