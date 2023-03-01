CENTRAL FALLS – In response to Congressman David Cicilline’s resignation from the first congressional district to lead the R.I. Foundation as president and CEO last week, Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera expressed her admiration for Cicilline’s time of service and said announced her intentions to explore a run at replacing him.
“He’s been a champion on issues for working Rhode Islanders, women, and our underserved communities,” she said. “I have no doubt he will bring this important focus to his leadership at the Rhode Island Foundation.”
Rivera was one of dozens of potential aspiring candidates who announced that they’ll explore a potential run for the coveted seat.
“Over the coming days, I will be speaking with my friends, family, and colleagues about my future and the need for Rhode Island to continue to have a strong, bold, democratic voice in D.C.,” she said.
As she considers a run, she’s also affirming her continued commitment to the city that she has overseen since her inauguration in 2020.
“Through these important conversations, I am evaluating the ways I can best support and evaluate the needs of Central Falls,” she told The Breeze. “My commitment to our beautiful community has not wavered and I want to do all I possibly can to continue advancing our city.”
Rivera and others do not run the risk of losing their seats if they do run, as this is a special election.
Per Central Falls charter, if a mayor leaves their post “more than 180 days before the time of the next city election,” a special election is called by the City Council “to fill the vacancy for the rest of the term.”
In the event that the vacancy occurs 180 days or sooner before the next election, the City Council president would fill the vacancy for the remainder of the current term. If the council doesn’t call for an election by the 30th day following the vacancy, the Board of Canvassers would “call an election to fill the vacancy within a 50-day period.”
As noted in the charter, any person appointed as mayor after the year 2013 “shall serve a term of four years beginning the first Monday of January following election” and can’t serve in office “more than two consecutive years,” meaning Rivera is term-limited just as James Diossa was before her before rising to higher state office.
