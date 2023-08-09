PAWTUCKET – The city’s speed and red light camera ticketing program on main roads has led to more motorists speeding on side streets, says City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, but officials should not give up on the idea of getting it under control.
Wildenhain, in a memo this week to Mayor Donald Grebien and Police Chief Tina Goncalves, is proposing that the city purchase a collection of new digital signs announcing speeds to those passing by, a proven effective step in motivating drivers to slow down.
The idea has been talked about, said Wildenhain, but he doesn’t believe the entirety of the community need for these measures has been articulated.
“With the increased speed cameras and the effect they have on speeding on our side streets, we need to do a little more than throw our hands up to address the issue,” he said.
The city has used traffic trailers in the past to evaluate the issue, he added, and that’s appreciated, “but I think that technology has improved over the years.”
Wildenhain said he reached out to East Providence officials to see how their pole signage works, and thinks investing in some of the units would benefit the community.
“I believe a way to finance them could come from the camera income, as this is truly a safety issue for our city,” he said.
He provided information from Evolis Vision, which claims to have the most popular radar speed signs for communities of all sizes. According to Evolis, a radar speed sign helps officials change the behavior of motorists over the long-term, achieving significant reductions in speeding and tracking statistics in both directions.
“Radar speed displays are not punitive, they are informative and preventive,” states the company. “By confronting the motorist with the display of his speeding, immediate and lasting speed reductions of 25 percent on average are obtained.”
In a perfect world, said Wildenhain, he’d like to see the city acquire about 10 of the devices, but he’s trying to lock down prices to see what’s feasible. Like anything, he said, the technology seems to change “five minutes after you buy it” and it becomes obsolete.
The councilman said his vision is to place signs for two or three months to see what effect they have. Once people are aware of their speeds, hopefully it changes their behavior, he said. Data will help determine where they’re placed and also inform police on where they should be going for more enforcement.
Say there’s a problem on Hunts Avenue, for example, the signs might show that the problem isn’t as bad as it’s being reported, he said, “because we have one individual reporting it (speeding) all the time and that’s what it comes down to.”
The problem of speeding on side streets has definitely gotten worse since the installation of cameras over the past few years, said Wildenhain.
