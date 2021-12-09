LINCOLN – Members of the Lincoln High School Building Committee say they’re finding it difficult to jump into discussions about a new physical education center with their attention focused on the ongoing LHS renovation.
The LHS renovation/addition project technically wrapped over the summer, but there’s still a punch list of items that have yet to be addressed.
The Building Committee recently agreed to pause payments to Gilbane Inc., the construction company hired for the overall LHS project, citing concerns about the unfinished items. Gilbane responded that, should the town fail to pay up, they will stop work on Dec. 17 until payment is received.
During a lengthy meeting on Dec. 2, committee members agreed that the town solicitor needs to be involved in the next move.
“We’re at an impasse,” said School Committee member Steven Carvalho.
Director of Public Works Michael Gagnon asked whether, with more than $200,000 owed, Gilbane would actually walk off the job.
“I think they’re trying to give us a warning shot,” said Michael Babbitt. “We need our attorney to step in. The last 5 percent of a project is always the worst part. It’s never easy. What we’re dealing with sucks … I’m sorry for my candidness, but it does suck.”
Since the solicitor was not in attendance to offer advice, the committee voted again to table the last two bills from Gilbane until the outstanding items are completed.
At the start of last Thursday’s meeting, Macksoud, co-chairman of the committee, suggested that they might try to focus on the physical education center by volleying some of the everyday decisions concerning the renovation over to school and town officials.
He noted that the majority of the members of the recently re-formed committee were not involved with the renovation, and are relatively unfamiliar with that project.
“I say we give the punch list items back to the superintendent, town administrator, public works, whoever is in charge of facilities,” he said. “We’re going to see more litigation. But what’s built is built, there are problems with it now … let’s have the people who deal with it day to day deal with those issues.”
Babbitt disagreed, saying it’s the committee’s job to solve problems before they’re litigated. Nonpayment discussions only occur when items have been on the list for too long.
“This committee has sat down and discussed hundreds of items and cut hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars out of the project by having those discussions,” he said. “If we had not challenged every single discussion we’ve had with Gilbane, we wouldn’t have saved that money.”
He argued that the committee can’t turn its attention to the physical education center without addressing the punch list first.
“We as a group have been asked to protect the taxpayers. The only way to do that is to remain 100 percent involved,” he said.
Beyond withholding payments, Macksoud said the committee’s hands are mostly tied as far as the list is concerned.
“Take a punch list item like the floor. The builder says it’s fine, we’re saying it’s not. The auto floor is cracked, but (Colliers) says it’s not contractually a punch list item, since Gilbane did what it was hired to do,” he said, adding that he was trying to regain focus.
He said the solicitor did offer a recommendation regarding the final survey for the project. The task was not included in the scope of work for the company hired for the job.
“I’ve heard way too many conversations like this over the past couple of years,” chimed in Bob Turner, a Budget Board member and town moderator, asking why those mistakes fall on the town to pay for.
“Why are things that are beyond the majority of our expertise left at our feet?” he asked. “Where are the professionals we’re paying for who are supposed to be protecting our interests?”
Put to a vote, the committee agreed to finish the LHS project as a whole, rather than break off into a subcommittee to do that work.
Reality sets in on Lincoln’s physical education center goals
Deadline constraints are partly to blame for the LHS Building Committee’s urgency in prioritizing discussions about a future physical education center over the unfinished LHS renovation.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said they’re working with a limited timeline on the physical education center, since the project is being submitted as part of the school district’s stage two visioning plan, due Feb. 15.
“We have more work than it looks like. There’s some big decisions we have to make before Feb. 15,” said Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara.
The school district hired RGB Architects to help with its stage two application, which included a schematic drawing for the physical education center. That drawing showed room for only one multi-use athletic court, while town officials have expressed their desire for at least two.
The committee is now questioning whether or not Lincoln can meet its needs while remaining under its $6 million budget.
RGB principal Andrew Barkley said they anticipate the project will cost about $400 per square-foot. The original plan was larger, but several amenities were removed so the complex could be built on budget.
He indicated that they may be able to add a second court, but that they’d need to eliminate storage and the bathrooms, the latter of which are required.
Macksoud said he felt “a little at a loss.” The committee toured Johnston’s athletic facility recently, which was built for about $150 per square foot.
“I know building costs have gone up since 2017. I just can’t wrap my head around this one, with only one court costing twice as much,” he said.
Certain committee members, including Gould, said they’d feel more comfortable moving forward with a two-court design.
RGB would not have time to completely redo the plans to show two courts in time for the Feb. 15 deadline, so the committee agreed to move forward with the current plan for now. That way, they’re locked into place for stage two funding.
The plans can change dramatically at future stages. The committee could also choose to ask the taxpayers via ballot for additional funds.
