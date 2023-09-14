CUMBERLAND – Ashton Elementary School provides the perfect example of the unique challenges school officials are seeking to address with education facilities built decades ago.
Ashton if it was proposed today at 130 Scott Road wouldn’t pass muster because it’s too close to Rte. 295, says Supt. Phil Thornton, which is why they’re planning a large fence to run where the existing one is along the back of the school.
Phase one with a new wing is about completed, while phase two rehab work is now ongoing, which will give the building and its windows “a nice fresh look.”
Ashton, like other schools, is having its traffic circulation patterns fixed and is being paved to meet modern standards from the Rhode Island Department of Education, which call for adequate separation of buses, passenger vehicles and pedestrians.
Careful planning in this area was particularly important given the huge number of families that are driving their children to school since the pandemic, said the superintendent.
Ashton is also a great example of what happens as he and other school officials walk around facilities seeing what wasn’t part of the initial bids, said Thornton. A new roof there, starting soon, and coming new sidewalk repairs are two examples of that, and they’re some of the many upgrades being completed outside the scope of borrowing and using operating budget funds.
As with other school upgrades, Ashton will have more sinks incorporated into more rooms, another modern standard that hasn’t been entirely explained, added the head of schools.
Each school is getting common areas, reflection rooms for students to go to when they need to, and state-of-the-art restrooms with touchless technology.
Every detail has been thought out, from the mirror that allows teachers to see behind classroom cubbies if students are misbehaving there to lights that are less bright if they’re near windows, said Thornton.
