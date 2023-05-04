GLOCESTER – Roast House owners and father and son duo Jorge and Ryan Diogo have expanded their menu into American and Portuguese at their newest restaurant, Assados, in Glocester.
Ryan said he and his father opened Assados in February after about five months of renovating the old Harmony Lodge at 102 Putnam Pike. He said the pair loved the building, its location, and the potential for several dining rooms.
“You could almost feel the memories in it,” Ryan said.
Assados features a banquet hall for events, a formal dining room, and a casual dining area with a full bar. Ryan said he hopes to have the back patio open for outdoor dining by the summer.
They said the atmosphere is for casual dining with upscale menu items as well as sandwiches, burgers, soups and chowder and appetizers.
“It’s like a tablecloth service or casual, whatever you’re feeling that night,” Jorge said.
Jorge works in the kitchen, where he’s crafted American dishes with a Portuguese infusion. He said there are specials on the weekends to offer regulars variety. He said the menu features roasts, steaks and seafood, as well as American classics such as wings and hand-made drinks.
“It’s the creativity that goes into creating a menu different than anywhere around,” he said.
Ryan said what makes Assados so special is that 99 percent of the recipes are made from scratch, including the syrups in cocktails.
“It’s quality ingredients. You can tell the difference when it comes from the heart,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
So far, said the owners, Assados has amassed a following of regulars. They said the town and residents have been welcoming, and there is excitement and buzz from locals who want to try out a new restaurant.
“The response has been phenomenal,” said Ryan.
Retired from the military, he said he’s been in restaurants his whole life and was always been a part of running the Roast House. He said running Assados is a full-time job, but a labor of love.
“It’s in my blood, you’d say,” Ryan said.
Assados is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. To view the menu, visit www.assadoskitchenbar.com.
