PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly has supported House Speaker Joe Shekarchi’s effort to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis by speeding housing production, approving 13 of 14 bills in a package of housing legislation he backed this session, according to a news release.
“I am truly grateful to my colleagues in both the House and the Senate for their support and collaboration on the passage of our housing bills. Regardless of party or district, every member of our chambers understands how profoundly this crisis affects their constituents,” said Shekarchi.
As the 2023 legislative session came to a close, the General Assembly approved the following bills, which will now be sent to the governor:
• A bill sponsored by Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, of District 4, North Providence, Providence, to amend the Low and Moderate Income Housing Act. It would streamline the process of permitting from three steps to two steps, not including pre-application, to follow the purpose of the comprehensive permit process, and sets forth necessary submission items at each stage of the permitting process.
• A bill sponsored by Judiciary Committee Chairman Robert Craven and Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson, which would amend the subdivision and land development permits and processes.
• A bill sponsored by Municipal Government and Housing Committee Chairman Stephen Casey, of Woonsocket, and Pearson, would require all municipal land use approvals to be consistent with future land use maps so long as the municipality’s comprehensive plan is updated in accordance with statute.
• A bill sponsored by Rep. Leonela Felix, of District 61, Pawtucket; and Sen. Meghan Kallman, of District 15, Pawtucket, Providence, creating a transit-oriented development pilot program to encourage growth centers along transit corridors identified by state transit plans. The application, award, and reporting process for the pilot program would be outlined via rules and regulations developed by the secretary of housing.
• A bill sponsored by Special Legislation Committee Chairwoman Karen Alzate, of District 60, Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Sen. Kallman, which would allow, as a permitted use, the adaptive reuse of commercial structures into high density residential developments.
• A bill sponsored by Rep. José F. Batista, of District 12, Providence, and Sen. Mark McKenney, of District 30, Warwick, which would repeal Rhode Island’s State Housing Appeals Board as of Jan. 1, 2024, and allow for a direct appeal process to Superior Court.
• A bill sponsored by Shekarchi and Sen. McKenney which would create a housing/land use court calendar.
• A bill sponsored by Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney, of District 73, Newport, Middletown, and Sen. David P. Tikoian, District 22, Smithfield, North Providence, Lincoln, which would make amendments to the inclusionary zoning statute to require base level density bonus and turnover of fees in lieu of not being utilized by the municipality within two years.
• A bill sponsored by Craven and Sen. Frank Lombardi, of District 26, Cranston, which would amend zoning standards and make changes to dimensional variance standards. The legislation clarifies that each special use permit is required to have specific criteria for each allowed use, and clarifies and adjusts the process for the application and granting of administrative zoning approvals.
• A bill sponsored by Rep. Cherie Cruz, of District 58, Pawtucket, and Sen. Melissa Murray, District 24, Woonsocket, North Smithfield, which would prohibit rental application fees.
• A bill sponsored by Labor Committee Chairperson Arthur Corvese, of District 55, North Providence, and Ruggerio, which would standardize the type of notice and advertisements required for all land use permitting.
Other bills passed earlier in the session did not require Senate or gubernatorial approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.