WOONSOCKET – Tax Assessor John Pagliarini Jr. informed the City Council on Monday that he has decided to impose 100 percent taxes on nonprofit organizations that participated in a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program.
“Out of an abundance of fairness for anyone in the city who pays taxes, if the organization did not possess the proper documentation to exempt them wholly or partially, I levied 100 percent tax against them,” he explained.
Among the nonprofits affected by this decision were Community Care Alliance, Connecting for Children and Families, Haven of Grace Ministries, and Seven Hills RI. The organizations had continued to enjoy tax-exempt status due to the city’s lack of a full-time tax assessor, even though a PILOT program period had ended and they were supposed to resume tax status, according to Pagliarini.
He acknowledged the awkward position the decision puts the council and administration in.
“Part of my job is being the bad guy at times, and I feel as though I had no choice but to make this decision,” he said.
Pagliarini emphasized that the council would need to assess the potential cost to the city if they decide to work out a plan to exempt the organizations.
He attributed part of the issue to the absence of proper documentation that would exempt the organizations, requiring investigation into the non-profits’ 990 forms. He also raised concerns about the accuracy of property valuations.
Councilor David Soucy said not notifying the organizations in advance about the tax increase was a mistake, catching many of them off guard. He clarified that most nonprofits are willing to pay taxes over time if given the opportunity.
Councilor Brian Thompson suggested the possibility of creating legislation to compromise with the nonprofits and split the tax rate in half, shifting from a commercial rate to a residential rate. Pagliarini agreed that the approach is feasible, though property rates fluctuate during re-evaluations.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said that during the Budget Commission’s tenure, a thorough review had established that the profits for these organizations were not eligible for tax exemption. She asserted that every entity on the list had been notified and informed about the program’s conclusion after five years. Baldelli-Hunt cited Seven Hills as an example, stating that they had not raised any objections as they were aware of the program’s termination.
Councilor John Ward emphasized that while he was not advocating taxing all nonprofits, the situation requires more nuanced discussion and investigation. He pointed out that some nonprofits in the city already pay taxes as required.
Council President Chris Beauchamp recalled his time on the council during the Budget Commission’s tenure, asserting that the PILOT program’s conclusion had been evident. However, due to accountability issues in the tax assessor’s office, certain aspects fell through the cracks, he said.
The council plans to hold a workshop and invite the affected nonprofits to present their case.
