LINCOLN – At 102 years old, World War II veteran Gabriel Imondi Sr. will be the grand marshal of the 2023 Lincoln Memorial Day Parade.
Imondi was born in Providence and grew up in North Providence before moving to Lincoln in 1957, where has lived since.
Before World War II, he spent nine months in the U.S. Naval Reserves in Newport, where he was a surgical technician. He was released two months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. In September of 1942, he received his “greetings letter” and was called to service. “I was drafted by Uncle Sam,” he said.
For basic training, Imondi went to Fort Devens in Massachusetts and Fort Rucker in Alabama before embarking on a two-week journey to France. He spent most of his time overseas in Paris, serving at the Army General Hospital as a surgical tech and medic for about 18 months.
He was issued the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Campaign ribbons, the American Theater Campaign Ribbon, and a Victory Medal.
Upon returning home, he went back into the family business of being a painting contractor. “He must’ve painted the Naval Base in Newport five times over,” said his son Gabriel.
Imondi said he is honored to be grand marshal, saying he didn’t expect to be recognized in this way. Gabriel Imondi Jr. said of his father, “he’s just very modest.”
When asked his secret to a long life, 102-year-old Imondi told The Breeze, “I’m just lucky I guess ... God was good to me.” That, and eating lots of macaroni, he said.
Lincoln’s Memorial Day Parade takes place Monday May 29.
