PAWTUCKET – Back in 1992, Ernie Marot took it upon himself to start delivering sandwiches out of his car to people on Barton Street.
Marot had no idea at the time that his fledgling operation would turn into what the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen is today, serving three full meals to hungry people daily and delivering food to other organizations for them to feed additional residents in need.
“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years,” said Pawtucket Soup Kitchen Director Adrienne Marchetti. “It’s grown so much. I’m sure Ernie must be smiling and saying, ‘I knew it.’”
After Marot’s car operation came some time at the Senior Center, then the Salvation Army, then the Masonic Temple, said Marchetti, before finally landing in the basement of St. Joseph’s Church at 195 Walcott St.
The Soup Kitchen last month served some 7,300 unduplicated meals, up sharply from the 4,500 served last July. June saw similar heavy traffic, said Marchetti, and August has started off just the same.
“People can’t afford to buy anything,” she said, saying food items are shrinking and becoming more expensive.
No one knows for sure exactly when Marot founded the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, as he didn’t keep records, so the organization has scheduled a celebratory event for Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. just to be safe, said Marchetti. That event will be held at the Pawtucket Country Club. Call the Soup Kitchen or email pawtucketsoupkitchen@gmail.com for tickets, which are limited.
“As we look back over the years, it is hard not to recognize the integral role our volunteers have played in making our Soup Kitchen the vital organization that it is today,” states a release.
In honor of the milestone anniversary for the organization started in 1992, they are looking for anyone who has volunteered at the Soup Kitchen, in any capacity, over the past 30 years.
“There have been countless folks who have done everything from washing dishes, to serving food, to cleaning up, to sorting canned goods, to picking up donations, and to serving as Board Members,” states the release. “Our volunteers are the heart and soul of the Soup Kitchen, and we invite all these selfless individuals to join us in a group photo.”
That photo will be taken on Friday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. in the Soup Kitchen’s parking lot. The rain date is Aug. 20, same time and same place.
Asked how long she plans to stay with the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, Marchetti, who started here in 2010, said she plans to feed people until she dies.
Many people remain hesitant post-pandemic to come back, she said, but more are starting to feel comfortable. Food stamps are not lasting as long, she said, even with an extra small distribution each month, increasing the need. Staff at the Soup Kitchen are hoping for a big boost in donations in this anniversary year, she said, but they also know that things are hard for middle class people with utility bills, gas, food and other costs.
“It’s always an adventure doing this kind of work,” Marchetti said. “From year to year you never know what to expect.”
The Soup Kitchen needs to remain solvent and continue feeding people in need, said Marchetti, so hopefully circumstances will improve for the better soon. The organization’s garden continues to produce well, she said, allowing her to incorporate the fresh produce that’s so expensive if purchased in a store into her meals. A greenhouse allows them to extend that effort into the colder months.
