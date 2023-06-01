CUMBERLAND – During his early years growing up in Central Falls, Normand Lamoureux recalls how he would sit on his front porch playing a guitar his father had picked up for him. His uncle had taught him two or three chords, and then as he would play, people would stop by and ask him if they could give it a try. As they played, he’d watch, slowly expanding his repertoire.
Eighty-two years later, Lamoureux, now a Cumberland resident and turning 96 years old in September, is still playing the guitar and loving every minute of it, though he suspects he may only have four or five years left to play based on how the arthritis in his hands is progressing.
Lamoureux says he hopes he still has enough ability as he reaches 100 to be able to welcome back Rhode Island music great Duke Robillard, a musician and Woonsocket native he was finally able to meet in February when family and acquaintances arranged for Robillard to come to their house and let Lamoureux play with his long-time local music idol.
There are many big names in music to love, says Lamoureux, but there was something extra special about getting to play with one from his home state of Rhode Island.
“He’s quite a guitar player,” he said. “He was the nicest guy you would ever want to meet.”
Lamoureux is too humble about his own abilities, says his daughter Diane Costa, and seeing him play alongside Robillard for more than two hours on Feb. 6 was magical for all 30 or so people in attendance.
Lamoureux can regularly be seen playing alongside his fellow Rhode Island Strummers at the Lincoln Senior Center on Friday afternoons, and they also play many other gigs, including at nursing homes, churches, and other venues.
Lamoureux says his secret to a long and happy life is a simple one.
“I think the music is what keeps me going,” said the man with a “Lord of the Strings” t-shirt and wearing the guitar suspenders.
Costa, who works at Bryant University as faculty coordinator, said her father had tears in his eyes and a cracking voice as Robillard arrived and he finally got to meet him in person.
“I think he felt at his age and being a cancer survivor, that this day would never come,” she said.
Lamoureux, who played for years in his own band, said he’d met Robillard once many years ago at Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland, but “he didn’t know who I was.” The second meeting was extra special, he said, and an experience he’ll never forget.
Robillard had asked Lamoureux to put together a list of 10 songs they could play together, and he laughed as he recalled how he instead came up with 32 songs, including some songs from the 1940s. He said they had great chemistry as they played together for two and a half hours.
He thanked his ex-daughter-in-law, Donna Lamoureux, as well as Pawtucket Senior Center employee Herb Weiss, for setting up the gig.
Lamoureux said he was thrilled to hear Robillard say he wants to play with him again and ask for his number.
Despite being almost 96 and having his wife die in 2019, Lamoureux is “not your typical old person,” said his daughter. She said he loves teaching guitar to others, including regular lessons on Mondays and Wednesdays.
He loves his guitars, she said, though he’s trimmed the collection from eight to five.
“We told him if you keep getting guitars we’ll have to put an addition on the house,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.