Lord of the Strings
Normand Lamoureux remains active and playing guitar as he approaches his 96th birthday.

Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – During his early years growing up in Central Falls, Normand Lamoureux recalls how he would sit on his front porch playing a guitar his father had picked up for him. His uncle had taught him two or three chords, and then as he would play, people would stop by and ask him if they could give it a try. As they played, he’d watch, slowly expanding his repertoire.

Eighty-two years later, Lamoureux, now a Cumberland resident and turning 96 years old in September, is still playing the guitar and loving every minute of it, though he suspects he may only have four or five years left to play based on how the arthritis in his hands is progressing.

