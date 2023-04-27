CUMBERLAND – Adams Farm owner Alex Marszalkowski picked the worst possible time to grow his first field of tulips three years ago, but ended up making the most of it, donating thousands of tulips to nurses and other COVID responders as his farm was effectively shut down.
The tulip field is technically in Massachusetts while the rest of the farm is in Cumberland on the Rhode Island side of the line, which complicated the situation for Marzalkowski due to restrictions on crossing borders.
There was one great year for tulips after that in 2021, but then trouble hit again last year, when the farm lost 99 percent of its tulips, due largely to excessive rain causing rot, he said.
The staff this year planted some tulips “just for our own comfort knowing we’re able to grow tulips,” said Marszalkowski, but because of the big hit they took in two of the past three years, did not go all out in planting tulips for customers to buy.
“We wanted to make sure we weren’t the reason they weren’t going to grow,” he said.
Marszalkowski said they’re hoping to bring back the tulip field next year, doing so alongside a remodeling of their barn and incorporation of more children’s activities.
“We’d like to be able to do it again, but we want to make sure we can uphold the standards we’re known for,” he said.
The life of a small business owner and farmer can be quite a ride, he said, and tulips have proven to be the biggest up and down aspect of that ride. Though labor and time are free because the family does the work, he said the cost of bulbs alone is some $30,000, and then there are other costs such as installing a deer fence.
“It’s all up-front costs, too,” said Marszalkowski, who is also a state representative in Cumberland. “You could have a bad rainy weekend and be stuck with them all.”
The tulips this year were planted as a test patch next to the farm’s greenhouse, he said, and now that they’ve shown they can grow here, the family knows of other areas of the farm with similar soil where tulips could also be planted.
