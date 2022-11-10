CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Library’s “library-wide programs,” or crowd favorite programs that traditionally drew hundreds of people pre-pandemic, are expected to return in the coming months as long as it’s safe to do so, says library Director Celeste Dyer.
Activity in the library has bounced back from the days of curbside pickups, says Dyer, including more people checking out physical materials again instead of still-popular digital ones, and the events will be the best sign yet that the library is back to being itself.
By “library-wide” events, Dyer is referring to the ones that get people into all departments, instead of just the ones they’re accustomed to. For Harry Potter Day in April, more than 200 people traditionally attended, and the library’s own version of Comic Con is also expected to return.
The first main event back, said Dyer, will be the annual local author book festival in February. The last one of those was held in February 2020, weeks before the pandemic shut everything down.
In the library’s recently released 2022 annual report, library staff updated the public on a number of items, including the creation of the Capital Reserve Sinking Fund that allows staff to hold over capital improvement money from one year to the next to address capital needs instead of losing the money if not spent by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Dyer said they did some research and found that the fund was supposed to be created by the Town Council in 2008, but it was tabled at the time.
The “new” part of the library is now 22 years old, she said, and items are starting to fail, including the all-important final panel that the town agreed to replace. The air conditioning unit in the server room recently died, causing temperatures to soar into the mid-80s, and authorization by the mayor and council enabled them to get it replaced before any equipment or data was lost.
The library received several large grants this year to fund improvements and save the town money, including $15,000 for computers from the American Rescue Plan Act, $10,832 to expand shelving in the children’s room, $28,000 from the Simon W. Wardwell Foundation to replace and repair HVAC units, and $23,000 from the Friends of the Library for programs and furnishings.
The Friends Bookstore has raised $284,604 during its 15 years in operation, including $23,000 for items and programs last year. The most expensive book there is $1.
The past year has been one of recovery, states the report, including bouncing back from a ransomware attack, patrons feeling safe enough to return indoors, and some personnel changes in the children and teen departments.
Programs are still offered outside for age groups that are too young to be vaccinated, and grab-n-go crafts are still sell-outs.
Among the upcoming changes to look out for are a reorganizing of the teen wing to make staff more visible, moving of children’s collections to make room for expansion, and continuing upgrades.
The expansion in the children’s room is needed because the library was built for 20-year growth in books, said Dyer, and is now three years beyond that.
The library recently joined others across the state in eliminating overdue fines, but Dyer said it hasn’t had a substantial impact, as those revenues had been going down for eight years, particularly with automatic renewals being instituted by the state. Fines are still in place for lost or damaged items.
