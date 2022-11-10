CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Library’s “library-wide programs,” or crowd favorite programs that traditionally drew hundreds of people pre-pandemic, are expected to return in the coming months as long as it’s safe to do so, says library Director Celeste Dyer.

Activity in the library has bounced back from the days of curbside pickups, says Dyer, including more people checking out physical materials again instead of still-popular digital ones, and the events will be the best sign yet that the library is back to being itself.

