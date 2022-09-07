NORTH PROVIDENCE – All three Democratic candidates seeking an at-large school board seat in North Providence said they are feeling confident going into primary day.
Longtime incumbent Anthony Marciano faces two challengers in Anthony Mariorenzi and Janet Smith. Marciano, who has served on the board since 1994, says he is hoping to maintain the forward momentum of the schools. His opponents say it’s time for fresh voices on the committee.
Mariorenzi came up short in his prior bid for Marciano’s seat, but he said the reception for his campaign has been good. Smith said it’s been something of a challenge to enter the arena as a first-time candidate, but she believes strongly in her platform.
Marciano said he feels good about his re-election campaign, saying, “I think the people in North Providence know that I put my heart and soul into everything we do for the School Department. I’ve been getting out there and talking to people. I’m getting good vibes. The people of North Providence have been good to me, and I’m so thankful.”
No stranger to elections, Marciano said this year has been “a little different because of some of the things that went on behind the scenes,” referencing stolen campaign signs.
Marciano confronted Mariorenzi about stolen signs last week, accusing his opponent of being the culprit. Mariorenzi adamantly denied the accusation.
“It’s been frustrating. People were telling me he’s making the accusation, but he finally made it to my face,” Mariorenzi said.
Asked whether the sign issue was the biggest one of this election season, Marciano said it has been, because Mariorenzi has made it so.
Smith, meanwhile, has managed to stay out of the fray.
“I’m not a politician,” she said, though she wouldn’t have shied away from a debate. “I’m confident in my ability to serve the community. Without a doubt, I will speak up for people, research issues and advocate for what’s right.”
She said she’s been enjoying meeting people in the community, getting to know them and sharing her platform. She respects both of her opponents, she said. Marciano brings teaching experience, but he’s not a current teacher, and Mariorenzi has a young family, but he’s not as experienced in helping families acquire resources, she said.
Through her day job as an early childhood educator, Smith said she spends every day working directly with families in the Providence school system.
“I have experience with young families on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “I advocate for families daily, it’s what I do. I have the empathy and the knowledge to serve, to get families resources and get them in the right places and to fight for them when something’s not right.”
Marciano is a retired North Providence teacher with more than 28 years of experience on the committee. Since he was first elected, he said he’s demonstrated the “skills, experience and integrity” that the committee needs to continue quality education in town.
As a longtime committee member, he said he’s been instrumental in crafting “fiscally responsible budgets” while maintaining forward momentum.
Mariorenzi’s own experience in the schools is getting started (he works as a substitute in town), but he noted that he comes from a long line of teachers in the family including his mother, sister, and wife.
Mariorenzi said the committee should look more like the families it serves, adding that families are getting younger and more diverse. As a father of a young family, “I’m in touch with their needs,” he said.
Smith said she that representation is important. There’s only one other woman on the committee, she noted, describing a panel of mostly men with “arms folded.”
“As a young person, as a woman, that can be intimidating,” she said. “I’m looking for more equal representation on the committee.”
Marciano said he’s hesitant to criticize North Providence schools. They’re doing really well overall, he said. As a leader, he said he’s always out in the community talking to people.
“My opponent has tried to portray me as saying the system is perfect. I never said that, but it’s doing really well,” he said. “Perfection is difficult to attain.”
If re-elected, he said his top goal would be supporting a bond to build three new elementary schools.
Going into primary day, Marciano said he’s hoping people will see his record of success, and promised to continue that record.
“I’m grateful to the people of North Providence. I hope I’ve demonstrated to them my strong desire to keep our school system as great as it is and to continue our work into the future for our children,” he said. “It’s really all about the kids. If we’re doing the right job, the children will turn out as wonderful young adults.”
If elected, Mariorenzi promised to be an advocate for families and students. Among his goals, he said, he’d like to host informal community meetings in-person and/or online to “listen to people’s needs and concerns.”
Student safety enhancements are another top priority, he said, promising to work with local first responders to ensure school buildings are as secure as possible.
He also promised to focus on social and emotional learning, which has been a district-wide priority in recent years.
“I really want to be involved with that,” he said. “When students are physically and mentally well, it makes for the best learning experience.”
Smith said she’s running because she wants to make a difference. Marciano has served his community well, she said, but it’s time for a new face on the committee. She said she has the experience as the only current full-time teacher in the race to best serve the town.
“I’m doing this because I want to serve the public,” she said.
If elected, her top priorities include working to make class sizes smaller; a change she said would “make things easier for teachers and children” and “set an example for other districts.”
She’d like to see more freedom in the curriculum, with a focus on project-based learning and other initiatives where “students aren’t just sitting at their desk regurgitating information.”
“I want to make a difference in public education, changing it in a big way and making it better for everyone so that teachers don’t continue to leave the profession in droves because it’s just too hard — the standards, evals, paperwork — it’s too much,” she said. “We need to be more creative … more individualized.”
Heading into primary day, Smith said she’s continuing to campaign and meet people. She said she’s confident that she put her best platform out there, she said, and if she’s not successful on voting day — she’s not giving up the fight.
In alphabetical order, the candidates for North Providence School Committee at-large are:
Anthony Marciano Sr.
23 Carriage Way, North Providence
Age: 79
Years in community: Lifelong
Employment: Attorney at Anthony R. Marciano Sr., 1975-present; teacher for the North Providence School Department, 1969-1990.
Education: Suffolk University Law School, 1974; Providence College, bachelor’s degree; La Salle Academy.
Public Service: North Providence School Committee, 1994-present; School Committee chairman, 2010-present, first elected as chairman in 1998; District 36 state senate, representing North Providence, 1979-1994.
Community activities: Lifelong parishioner at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church; former CYO president at Presentation church; Presentation church trustee; Presentation Church past religious instructor; life member of the Marieville Volunteer Fire Department; volunteer for North Providence Cancer Fund Drive; member of North Providence Athletic Advisory Committee.
Family: Married to Cynthia Marciano with two children, Anthony R. Marciano Jr. and Michael A. Marciano.
Anthony Joseph Mariorenzi Jr.
7 Atlantic Ave., North Providence
Age: 32
Years in community: Lifelong
Employment: North Providence School Department and Stop & Shop.
Education: Product of the North Providence School System, Ricci School K-8, North Providence High School Class of 2008, Community College of Rhode Island associate’s degree in general education, 2016; Rhode Island College bachelor’s degree in technology studies with educational classes, class of 2020.
Community activities: Active supporter of the Whelan Elementary School PTO; active supporter of Moms of Marieville; North Providence Democratic Town Committee; former volunteer for St. Lawrence Church.
Family: Married to 2nd-grade teacher Catherine Mariorenzi. They share 2-year-old daughter Josephina and 1-year-old son Anthony III, and their dog Charlie the Morkie.
Janet Smith
31 Oakcrest Drive, North Providence
Age: 55
Years in community: Lifelong
Employment: Providence School Department, special education teacher; 25 years of experience in education field.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies/early childhood special education from the University of Rhode Island.
Community activities: Meals on Wheels, Committee to Help Empower Positivity in Teachers.
Family: Smith has been married for 32 years and has three sons, ages 26, 27 and 31.
