NORTH PROVIDENCE – All three Democratic candidates seeking an at-large school board seat in North Providence said they are feeling confident going into primary day.

Longtime incumbent Anthony Marciano faces two challengers in Anthony Mariorenzi and Janet Smith. Marciano, who has served on the board since 1994, says he is hoping to maintain the forward momentum of the schools. His opponents say it’s time for fresh voices on the committee.

