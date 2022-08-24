NORTH PROVIDENCE — As election season reaches its peak, Anthony Mariorenzi Jr. and Janet Smith are ready to face off with incumbent at-large School Committee member Anthony Marciano Sr. in the upcoming primary. All three are running as Democrats.

Mariorenzi said people in the community are “upset with the incumbent” over comments he made to The Breeze last month, when Marciano said it’s hard to think of a specific area in the School Department that needs a great deal of improvement.

