NORTH PROVIDENCE — As election season reaches its peak, Anthony Mariorenzi Jr. and Janet Smith are ready to face off with incumbent at-large School Committee member Anthony Marciano Sr. in the upcoming primary. All three are running as Democrats.
Mariorenzi said people in the community are “upset with the incumbent” over comments he made to The Breeze last month, when Marciano said it’s hard to think of a specific area in the School Department that needs a great deal of improvement.
“I’ve been telling people that education is constantly changing. My opponent needs to understand that,” Mariorenzi said of Marciano. He can’t say everything is perfect, Mariorenzi said, when Mariorenzi has spoken to parents directly about various issues in the district.
Smith agreed that Marciano’s comments are “concerning,” adding that the School Department should “always be growing and moving forward.”
“I think the public school system on the whole needs to be better for our kids,” she said.
For his part, Marciano said he’s always tried to keep things positive. He said he believes in change, but only if that change is for the better.
“Negativity doesn’t enhance the School Department or help children in any way,” he said.
Marciano is the most experienced politician in the race, having served on the School Committee since 1994. Mariorenzi ran an unsuccessful campaign against Marciano in 2018, while Smith is a political newcomer.
Coupled with experience, age has been a theme in the at-large School Committee race this year. Marciano is 79, while Smith is 55 and Mariorenzi is 32.
Smith said she feels slightly disadvantaged as the only first-time candidate in the race, and that it can be a bit discouraging to see her opponents’ signs popping up around town. Her budget for signage might not be as robust, but Smith said she’s the most qualified candidate, being the only teacher in the race.
Smith, who works as an early-childhood special educator in Providence, said she’d bring 25 years of experience in education to her position on the committee. As a current resource teacher, Smith said she regularly goes in and out of various schools in the district, where she gets the chance to see the struggles that teachers experience firsthand.
“I see what the needs are every day,” she said. “The teachers and students in public schools need more.”
One of her goals, if elected, is to expand project-based learning as a district-wide initiative, giving students flexibility to research topics that excite them and bring about change in the community.
As a substitute teacher and father of two young children, Mariorenzi said he’s seen North Providence become younger and more diverse, and that the makeup of the School Committee should reflect that.
Marciano said his record of service to the community sets him apart from his opponents in the race, and that he’s proud of the progress the School Committee has been making. He said some people run for office for the wrong reasons, but he’s running for the right ones.
Smith likewise told The Breeze this week that she’s seeking the at-large seat because she “really wants to see change in public school, and to make North Providence an example to other communities of what a school system can be.”
“I’m not doing this because I’ve done it for years or because I want a career in politics. I’m running because I complain about the public school system and I want to take action to be a part of the change,” she said.
The race is going well so far, Marciano said, besides the fact that he’s had more than a dozen campaign signs stolen across the town. He’s disappointed about the stolen signs, but doesn’t want to “make a big issue out of it.”
Marciano said he’s staying positive and actively campaigning as the primary draws closer, saying he has a proven record of “supporting programs that help the students.”
“I’m not someone who’s an absentee School Committee person or elected official. People see me all the time out in the community,” he said. “Everything is always community oriented … that’s my nature.”
Mariorenzi said it’s time for Marciano to pass the torch to the next generation. He’s feeling “really excited” about the primary.
“I have a lot of support in this campaign,” he said, adding that there’s a reason the teachers didn’t endorse the incumbent, or anyone, in this race. “I think the people want change.”
If elected, Mariorenzi said he’d be “all about transparency,” that he’d “actually visit the schools” and be available to constituents. He’d take a more hands-on approach, he said.
Smith said she’s been hitting the pavement to meet voters, and that it’s been nice to connect with the community.
“Everyone has been very nice and receptive,” she said. If elected, she promised to be a voice for the community. Having dedicated her life to children and families, Smith said she’s ready and willing to help in any capacity.
New residents in North Providence always ask about the school system, and Marciano happy is to talk about the “wonderful things” they’re working on, he said. If re-elected, he promised to continue the positive momentum.
“I feel in my heart that our schools are doing well, and I’m very happy with the progress we’re making … the future is bright,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.