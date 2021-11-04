At Lincoln High School, College and Career Planning (CCP) is a course recommended for seniors interested in attending a four-year college. This is a half-year course dedicated to helping students learn about the college process and completing applications, research, and other planning strategies.
For a semester, students are introduced or guided through the fundamentals of how to apply for college to relieve some of the stress that comes along with doing these things in a student’s spare time. CCP provides students with time in class to do things such as work on their common applications, apply for financial aid, and fill out forms such as transcript release forms as well as letters of recommendation.
Senior Tyler Ogni, who is enrolled in CCP this year, said, “CCP and Mrs. Murray really helped me get through the college application process. Initially, it is very intimidating and seems impossible to do in the little time we have, but with the help of Mrs. Murray I was able to get everything done on time.”
There are 92 seniors enrolled in CCP this year, which is about 40 percent of the senior class. This is a great way to ensure that their college planning process is done with help and guidelines along the way. The more students that take this class, the more prepared they will be when it comes to applying for a postsecondary education.
Most college applications are only accepted in the fall and early months of winter and spring, so this course only runs during the first half of the year. In addition to CCP for seniors, there are also courses available for underclassmen and juniors who are interested in getting a head start on the college application process and everything that goes into it.
