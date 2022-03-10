LINCOLN – After nearly two years without Lincoln’s most anticipated event, the V-Show will return to the Lincoln High School Auditorium this weekend.
Among the dancers, comedians, and musicians who are eager to put on the show are four Lincoln High School students who will take on the highly revered title of emcee: Mia Bazyk, Regan Gould, Dylan Ogni, and Sara Lind. The group is prepared to welcome the community back to this major event and draw on some laughs in the process.
For many of the seniors, this is their first time engaging in an extracurricular activity of this sort, with the exception of Sara Lind who has participated in the V-Show’s comedy group in the past.
Emcee Mia Bazyk recalls her decision to be a part of the crew.
“I typically stick with sports. I know we haven’t had a Variety Show in the last few years, so when I heard that we were having one this year, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” she said.
As for Ogni, he says, “I enjoyed watching them every year and I thought that it would be great if I got to participate in it for my last year of high school.”
The group has been practicing once per week since December, yet as the show approaches, they’ve amped it up to daily rehearsals after school. Students are eager to finally experience the iconic LHS V-Show.
Tickets are available for 7 p.m. shows on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 13, in the Lincoln High School auditorium.
