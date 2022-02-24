LINCOLN – It has been just about two years since the pandemic first began and social distancing, masking and hand-washing became daily practices.
One of those practices, however, may become obsolete. Gov. Dan McKee recently decided to join other governors in lifting the mask mandate. Nowhere will the effects of that decision be more dramatically felt than in the Rhode Island school districts that decided to lift the mandate.
While Lincoln public schools considered the options, teachers who responded to a poll circulated by the Lincoln Teachers’ Association expressed overwhelming support for lifting the mandate. More than 75 percent of LTA members said they support a voluntary, rather than mandatory, mask policy. The Lincoln School Committee voted to lift the mandate as of March 4.
At LHS, life is going to change. Masks have not only been present for two years, but have been required throughout the school day, without exception. With the mask mandate lifting, LHS students will be experiencing normalcy once again.
Most students are relieved to throw away their masks. However, certain students feel pressured to keep their masks on due to their own health conditions or the conditions of at-risk family members.
Senior Joshua Drolet said he believes that masks should be removed.
“Most kids do not wear masks properly in the first place, making them much less effective,” he said. “I think that the removal of masks will be the first step back to a normal world.”
Though conflicting opinions will continue to circulate, Lincoln is opening up a choice for students regarding masks.
