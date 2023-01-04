PAWTUCKET – New and returning elected officials said Monday that they’re excited to serve a city that will continue to be “on the move” in the coming term.
Mayor Donald Grebien, returning for a seventh term, was sworn in alongside incumbent and newly-elected members of the City Council and School Committee. Council members also elected District 3 Councilor Terrence Mercer as new council president after David Moran announced he would relinquish the leadership role to care for his wife.
The inauguration, led by former Pawtucket Supt. Patricia DiCenso as master of ceremonies, was held at the new Winters Elementary School. A preceding inaugural liturgy was held at Saint Teresa of the Child of Jesus Church on Newport Avenue.
Before local office holders were sworn in, Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo welcomed state and federal leaders in attendance. U.S. Sen.Jack Reed said the evening was an “auspicious moment” and a night of great pride for the new and returning elected officials. Reed said “Pawtucket is on the move” with several major projects poised to be completed during the coming term. An example, he said, is the upcoming Jan. 23 dedication of the Pawtucket/Central Falls train station.
“This momentum will be continued because of the leadership and dedication of the men and women you see here tonight,” Reed said.
Gov. Dan McKee spoke of his time as mayor of Cumberland and the work he and Grebien achieved together for the improvement of the Blackstone Valley. He quoted a line of a poem from his swearing-in ceremony when he became governor in 2021, saying those serving in office are all working toward “a more perfect imperfection.” Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha commended Grebien and others on the stage as “champions for Pawtucket” and the state of Rhode Island as a whole. He echoed Reed, saying, “It’s true, Pawtucket is on the move.”
“This beautiful building we’re in right now is no better evidence of that,” Neronha said.
City Clerk Richard Goldstein read the certificate of election for Grebien, followed by council, and school board members. He then officially swore in all the local officials for their next term, until Jan. 2, 2025.
Joining incumbent school board members Kimberly Grant, Joanne Bonollo, current Chairperson Erin Dube, and Jay Charbonneau on Monday were new members Jennifer Carney, Marsha Fernandes, and former Chairperson James Chellel Jr.
Newly sworn-in members of the council Monday included Roberto Moreno, Yesenia Rubio, and Neicy Coderre. Incumbent members included Moran, Mercer, Mark Wildenhain, Clovis Gregor, and Marlena Martins Stachowiak.
After being sworn in, council members called to order an organizational meeting. Moran said he is stepping back from the extra duties of his leadership role in order to care for his wife who has fallen seriously ill. He nominated Mercer, who has served for 10 years as council vice president and president pro tempore, to succeed him in the role of president.
“Terry, as he is known by most, was solely responsible for reinventing the council pro tempore position, along with its duties and responsibilities,” Moran said. “In the past, the vice president was mostly considered ceremonious in nature, a title without much meaning or substance.”
Moran said Mercer stepped into the increased duties and “quickly earned respect and high praise from his fellow councilors and the administration.”
Taking the microphone, Mercer thanked Moran for his 30 years of service on the council. He reflected on the trials of the last council term, which began during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic and forced councilors to be sworn in and meet over video chat. He also recalled the need for two special elections after the loss of two first-term councilors when one member, Tim Rudd, moved out of the city, and Ama Amponsah died in April of last year.
Looking at the term ahead, Mercer said it is an exciting time to lead the council with several projects in the works. He referred to the train station, demolition and reconstruction of Baldwin Elementary School, the plans for a unified high school combining students from Shea and Tolman, and the Tidewater soccer stadium development, which “has the possibility of turning both banks of the river into a monumental success in a way that hasn’t been done since Samuel Slater started the Industrial Revolution right down the road.”
Stachowiak then nominated Araujo for council president pro tempore, and he was approved unanimously. Members then adjourned their council business before Grebien gave closing remarks. The mayor said Pawtucket is still dealing with some impacts of the pandemic, but he is proud of how far the city had come since 2020.
“Twelve years ago when I took office, our city was in a drastically different place,” he said. “We were left at the brink of bankruptcy and potential state takeover with little to no investment in our community or future. Pawtucket residents are resilient. As we continue to face obstacles, I am confident now more than ever we will overcome and continue to provide outstanding quality service for all.”
Pawtucket has nowhere to go but up. It is amazing how trillions of dollars in federal spending of money we don't have can bail out failing Democrat run governments.
