PAWTUCKET – New and returning elected officials said Monday that they’re excited to serve a city that will continue to be “on the move” in the coming term.

Mayor Donald Grebien, returning for a seventh term, was sworn in alongside incumbent and newly-elected members of the City Council and School Committee. Council members also elected District 3 Councilor Terrence Mercer as new council president after David Moran announced he would relinquish the leadership role to care for his wife.

Tags

(1) comment

RKL
RKL

Pawtucket has nowhere to go but up. It is amazing how trillions of dollars in federal spending of money we don't have can bail out failing Democrat run governments.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.