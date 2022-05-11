PAWTUCKET – Four years into her tenure as executive director of the Pawtucket Housing Authority, Paula McFarland says she’s followed through on her goal of completing dramatic physical improvements across PHA properties.
And she’s not done.
“We’ve had a lot of great progress,” she said of capital improvement work.
Upgrades include work done through a record $3.2 million hazard mitigation grant obtained last year, which addressed asbestos and mold, covered a new roof at Galego Court as well as new storm doors and better ventilation, new roof and flooring at Kennedy Manor, new carpeting at Fogarty Manor as well as new air condition and heating systems, and 10 percent of apartments at Galego seeing upgrades, including LED lights, hardwood floors and new paint.
There have been “a lot of great changes” in the past four years, said McFarland, following a theme of being more innovative to ensure that public housing isn’t stereotyped as something lesser. PHA housing is the best bargain in town, she said, as where else can one spend a maximum of 30 percent of their income on housing and have their utilities included?
“We’re trying to make as many improvements as we can,” she said.
Small improvements at older facilities can make a huge difference, she said, including new paint, cabinetry, and countertops with more of a marble look to them. Construction work is stagnating a bit now due to higher costs for materials, she said, but there’s no stopping the PHA on its overall push to upgrade facilities.
Public housing in the city is pretty much full right now, said McFarland, and where there are vacancies, it’s mostly where apartments have been taken offline for upgrades.
The greatest challenge at the PHA over the past couple of years has clearly been COVID and the response to it, she said. There’s no real playbook for circumstances such as these, she said, and the city has been a great partner in being creative about its response.
The PHA was one of the first to come up with a COVID response plan, which it shared with others, and got its residents vaccinated right away through 15 clinics, three at each development, said McFarland. Those events have included booster shots and second boosters for those eligible.
In her overall philosophy on housing, McFarland said she pushed her team that “it’s not just public housing,” but these are people’s homes, and they deserve the best customer service possible. Whatever kind of housing someone is in, they are part of the community, she said, and if PHA staff are going to be successful in having residents care about their surroundings, they need to set the example themselves.
When the Park Street Manor Apartments underwent a $2.2 million rehab through a grant from Rhode Island Housing, McFarland said she thought the exterior should be beautified as well. Staff, including the PHA’s operations director, worked with Groundwork Rhode Island to take an environment that was mainly asphalt and place tree plantings all around it, as well as new signage.
In redoing the apartments, they followed the same concept as at Galego Court, where units were rehabbed with new countertops, flooring and appliances.
McFarland said she plans to be at the PHA for a long time, loving the work she’s able to do every day. After time spent first in the governor’s office, then with Rhode Island Housing, then leaving housing for community action agencies, she said she feels this is a homecoming of sorts as she rededicates to the housing cause. She said she loves working with residents in a mutually respectful relationship, including instituting innovative programs on wellness.
Soon the PHA will become the only housing authority in the state to implement the Support And Services at Home (SASH) program providing a nursing component and case management, including checking medications when someone comes home from the hospital. A case manager will be present on a full-time basis, working with family members or close friends to make sure needs are met.
Hoarding continues to be a serious issue at PHA properties, said McFarland, and that too will be part of what a case manager would work on, as well as rent relief and temporary assistance.
There are a lot of really innovative programs going on at the PHA, she said, all meant to help move the community forward, and there’s a great and dedicated team behind all of it.
