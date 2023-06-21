NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• The center’s Summer Concert Series kicks off on Wednesday, June 28, from 2 to 3 p.m., with Ronnie Giorgio. Concerts are held outdoors. Bring a chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held indoors.
• Reiki sessions are available to members on Thursday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• The Alzheimer’s Association will present the program Understanding & Responding To Dementia Related Behaviors on Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Registration is required.
• The Rhode Island Bar Association will present its Ask-A-Lawyer program on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. Topics of discussion include will/trusts, durable power of attorney, health and Medicare issues, reverse mortgages, banking, real estate and more. Registration is required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Tuesday, June 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
• The center’s book club meets Wednesday, June 28, at 1 p.m. “Lessons In Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus, will be discussed and “The White Lady,” by Jacqueline Winspear, will be distributed. Newcomers are welcome.
• Tri-County is providing social services appointments on Wednesday, June 28, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A social services representative will assist and refer older adults in the areas of health insurance, housing, prescription drugs, Social Security and finance to all North Providence seniors 60-plus. Services are free. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• A Craftastic craft class will be held Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m. The project is a pressed flower lantern. All materials are provided by the center. Registration is required. Space is limited.
• The grief support group meets Thursday, June 29, 1 p.m. Open to those in need of help dealing with loss. Provided by Beacon Hospice. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
