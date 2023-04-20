WOONSOCKET – Jennifer Jolicoeur says she remembers walking out the door of CVS on her last day, looking back and thinking this was the end of a chapter in her life and the start of a new one.
“You can imagine people in my life were like, you’re crazy. You have health insurance paid, days off, you have job security, you work for one of the biggest companies in the country,” she told The Breeze. Twenty-five years later, Jolicoeur is celebrating the anniversary of Athena’s Home Novelties.
Jolicoeur had worked as a teleprompter operator and declared one of the fastest teen typists in the country. She describes her life then as glamorous, as she got to stay in fancy hotels and teleprompted for the Olympics and Sir George Martin.
“I had this very glamorous job as such a young person, and then I started this sex thing on the side,” she said.
Jolicoeur was in her 20s at the time. A friend had told her that she had been invited to a sex toy party and had thought of her due to Jolicoeur’s openness about the topic.
“I was the go-to girl in high school,” she said, mentioning her boyfriend of the time and now husband of 30 years, Curtis. She said she always thought it was important for individuals to be open about sex because it’s one of the greatest gifts of the human experience that someone can share with another person or oneself.
The demand for parties, she said, was more than she could ever imagine as she started hosting them at night and working for CVS during the day.
“Literally the business mushroomed from Woonsocket to Massachusetts, up the Mass Pike, up 495, down 95,” she said.
She said she knew what she was doing for people was monumental. At the parties, she said, people trusted her enough to talk about their past sexual trauma and the issues they were experiencing in their everyday lives with their partners. She bought a book on goddesses when her daughter was born and on the cover was Athena.
“Athena was going to help me battle,” she said, as Athena was the goddess of wisdom and strategy and Jolicoeur was becoming a sexual resource for so many women who didn’t feel they could be sexy while having these experiences.
“I have stretch marks, I have gray hair, I have wrinkles, you know all the things that women go through, and I’d be like, that doesn’t mean you’re not a sexual being, that doesn’t mean you can’t be sexy,” she said.
As she started to do 300 nightly parties per year, Jolicoeur recruited women to host their own parties as the business continued to grow. She recounts a time where her grandfather, who gave her the money to start Athena’s, sent a bunch of 70-year-old women to the office on Winter Street who didn’t even know their own anatomy. Sex and women’s bodies, she said, was often viewed as sin in different religions and backgrounds.
“To liberate a 70-year-old woman was probably one of the great accomplishments,” she said.
Through 25 years in business, Jolicoeur said she has also experienced struggle. In her first office on Social Street, she was met with resistance from the city and accused of running a brothel. Told by then-Mayor Susan Menard to keep a low profile, she said she also found much support.
“As the years went on, you couldn’t deny what was happening at Athena’s. I was renting out the Stadium Theatre with 500 goddesses (Jolicoeur’s word for her customers and women who participate in the parties) from all over the country two or three times a year,” she said.
In 2009, Jolicoeur kicked off Athena’s Cup, a 10-year effort to break the Guinness World Record for the longest bra chain. She said the attempt was a way to honor friends with breast cancer or who had died of the disease. Jolicoeur and her team of supporters officially claimed the title on Oct. 16, 2019, at River’s Edge Recreation Complex.
When COVID hit, she said, no one wanted to host parties in their homes. Athena’s transitioned to online parties, but it wasn’t the same. In 2021, Jolicoeur was named the grand marshal of Autumnfest while finding a new office after being told she had to leave.
“I called the mayor in tears, and she was like, just stay calm,” she said.
She was introduced to Councilor Garrett Mancieri who helped her find her current building at 1296 Park E Drive, next to CVS Corporate Headquarters.
“Literally talk about coming full circle,” she said, laughing..
Jolicoeur said one of the current struggles she’s facing is being able to market her company on social media. She said Facebook shadow banned her because of the content of what she is marketing, and she’s struggling to know how to market it on TikTok without being banned there as well.
“Even today, 25 years later, I still have these struggles to deal with,” she said.
On April 12 the Woonsocket City Council honored Jolicoeur with a citation for 25 years in business. She said her joy continues to be looking into the eyes of women as they share their experiences with her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.