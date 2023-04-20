Athena’s celebrates 25
Jennifer Jolicoeur is celebrating 25 years for Athena’s Home Novelties. On April 12 the Woonsocket City Council honored Jolicoeur with a citation for 25 years in business. See story on page 2.

WOONSOCKET – Jennifer Jolicoeur says she remembers walking out the door of CVS on her last day, looking back and thinking this was the end of a chapter in her life and the start of a new one.

“You can imagine people in my life were like, you’re crazy. You have health insurance paid, days off, you have job security, you work for one of the biggest companies in the country,” she told The Breeze. Twenty-five years later, Jolicoeur is celebrating the anniversary of Athena’s Home Novelties.

