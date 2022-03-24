LINCOLN — Behind the scenes, things are starting to move forward relatively quickly for the team planning a new Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School.
The LHS Building Committee has hired Downes Construction Co. as Owner’s Project Manager to oversee the rest of the project from start to finish alongside the committee.
The committee discussed the “aggressive” timeline they’re aiming to hit during last week’s meeting at the Lincoln Senior Center.
In order to meet certain deadlines, Downes program director Joe DeSanti said they’d like to start moving on building out the design and construction team as soon as possible.
The committee discussed three options for constriction delivery: hiring a construction manager, working with general contractors, or a design/bid/build method. DeSanti said he prefers the last option.
If the committee hires a construction manager first, he said they might not have enough time to bring in a designer to start the work in a timely manner.
With the third option, he said the designer would be brought in early, and would work directly with the OPM and other stakeholders.
“All of the parties would be in the room,” he said, allowing people to ask questions and have them answered by another member of the team right away.
Committee member Michael Babbitt said they know the physical education center is a “giddy-up and go project” and that he’s “all for having the team on the same page, in the same room making important decisions.”
Babbitt also urged the committee to learn from the challenges of the LHS renovation project and hiring a construction manager at-risk. “What we don’t want to do is go through that again,” he said.
DeSanti said design/build has been a “savior” while prices escalate, and that the major reason for the quick timeline is that they’re “chasing escalation.”
“We keep thinking we’re going to level off and then something else happens in the world,” he said, advising Lincoln to “lock in” pricing as early as possible.
The committee voted unanimously to move forward with the design/bid/build method.
Looking forward to the next few weeks, DeSanti said they should schedule a meeting with the Rhode Island Department of Education, and start preparing a request for proposals for a design/builder.
