CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls School District has been gearing up for back to school with a heavy emphasis on strong attendance, with a return set for today, Aug. 30.
“In the district, we are already getting so excited to welcome your kids back to school,” said Supt. Stephanie Downey Toledo last week. “We can’t wait to see every single one of our students back.”
Mayor Maria Rivera also shared a message with the community.
“Attending school on the first day and everyday after is so important and sets the tone for your child to have a good year and to succeed,” she said, pointing out that when a child misses school, they can fall behind very quickly. “Let’s make a commitment to make sure children attend school each day of the year.
“Attendance matters and we expect to see everyone at 8 a.m.,” said the leadership team at Calcultt Middle School. “We hope everyone is enjoying their summer and we are eager to start the school year on Aug. 30.”
Principal Robert McCarthy of Central Falls High School said that a schedule would be available along with more communication. “We hope to see you there not just on the 30th but other days as well since attendance is important,” he said.
School officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of attendance for a district struggling to improve on its scores. Consistent attendance helps children feel better about school, they say, building habits from the start of the year and learning that going to school every day is essential to success.
Downey Toledo made several announcements during an Aug. 22 Board of Trustees meeting:
• The Food Truck Entrepreneurship program has its student-designed trucks up and running, which Downey Toledo said is a way for students at the high school to get involved in entrepreneurship and get SafeServ certification to land jobs in the food industry.
• On Aug. 26, a Back to School Celebration was held at Veterans Memorial School, where dozens of free backpacks with school supplies were given away to students and families.
• Ella Risk Elementary School held orientation days for K-2 students and grade 3-5 students on Aug. 16-17.
• Central Falls High School will be hosting an Open House next Tuesday, Sept. 5, where potential students get to meet staff, tour the school and connect with community partners as well as participate in raffles for prizes.
• Veterans Elementary School has made an offer to hire a new principal, someone Downey Toledo said will be in touch with students very soon.
Downey Toledo reiterated how a bond of $101 million to invest into a new Central Falls High School was recently finalized.
“We’re still on track to break ground in just four months,” she said, which would be by December.“We’re thrilled to come together for the closing and actually get together to sign and celebrate that moment,” she said.
