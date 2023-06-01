WOONSOCKET – According to attorney Tim Cavazza of Whelan Corrente and Flanders, Woonsocket Housing Authority Chairperson Michael Houle acted within his authority to enter into negotiations with new Executive Director Todd Boisvert.
It was previously announced that a complaint was filed about the hiring process for the executive director, and that a possible violation was committed.
At a meeting on May 25, Cavazza, legal counsel for the WHA, told the Board of Commissioners that he had a chance to review the minutes of an executive session that took place on April 6 in which the board convened behind closed doors to discuss candidates who were being interviewed for executive director.
“All that occurred at that (meeting) was the board designating an agent to negotiate and make an offer to a candidate who had every right to say no or yes or make a counter proposal,” said Cavazza.
The board, according to Cavazza, had given the authority to Houle to enter negotiations with Boisvert in which there was no counter offer and Boisvert accepted the position.
Cavazza said in the state of Rhode Island, the employment relationship had already been established and ratified by the board regardless if a contract was signed. He said the only way Houle would have needed to go back to the board, if for any reason, would be if Boisvert had indeed made him a counter offer regarding the terms of employment. The decision for Boisvert to start after accepting Houle’s offer did not require any further action, he said.
Commissioner Michael Dubois asked Cavazza what liability the WHA would have if something were to happen to Boisvert when he was given a car two days before his official start date on April 8.
“I take great pride in not having a record, not having my name slandered everywhere, and as a board there are things that we don’t know about,” said Dubois.
Cavazza said there were specific things they could not discuss as it related to what was talked about during the executive session, but he did believe Houle had acted within his authority as chairperson.
During the May 25 meeting, it was also decided among commissioners that they will no longer tape their meetings.
