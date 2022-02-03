SMITHFIELD – A one-million-square-foot warehouse and separate 120-square-foot building are proposed at the Smithfield Peat site at 295 George Washington Highway, drawing some criticism from local planners over the shift from a mixed-use complex.
Representing the owners, Jake Development Co. and Rollingwood Acres Inc, attorney Michael Kelly said the 32-acre site was marketed for a mixed-use development for three years with very little interest.
After COVID hit, interest in commercial retail and residential developments has dwindled to nothing, Kelly said at a Jan. 20 Planning Board meeting, but last spring, the site garnered interest from multiple parties interested in building a warehouse distribution facility at the location.
During the Jan. 20 pre-application hearing on Stillwater Distribution, Kelly presented conceptual plans for the warehouse, telling members that supporting documents and more in-depth plans will be provided at the next stages. He presented brief site plans as well as a preliminary traffic study.
While there are no tenants right now, Kelly said developers are in discussion with several potential tenants. The warehouse could be home to as many as 500 employees, he said.
“This could start an economic engine going in that particular area and by the generation of business and use of local business by local employees and others,” Kelly said.
He said reports on tax benefits to the town will also be available at future meetings.
Kelly said recent zoning changes will allow a warehouse by-right in the economic growth overlay district, and the developer will no longer need a special use permit. He added that plans for the warehouse facility began months ago, before the zoning change in December, as developers planned to apply for a special use permit.
The site, on the corner of Routes 116 and 7, is an ideal location for a distribution warehouse due to its proximity to I-295, said Kelly.
Smithfield Peat has been operated since 1964 by the Despres family, who say they no longer wish to continue the business. Though there are wetlands on the property, it is considered 100 percent disturbed and is currently operating for peat mining and materials processing.
Plans for the two warehouses, which will be used as a fulfillment center where employees package goods to be shipped to a distribution center for delivery by companies such as Amazon or FedEx, include three entrances and ample parking for employees and trucks.
The main entrance for trucks will be on Route 7, Douglas Pike, across from the shopping plaza. Leonard Bradley, of DiPrete Engineering, said the site would warrant a traffic signal at the Douglas Pike entrance, which will include a safe crossing point as well.
The Douglas Pike entrance would have a right-turning lane onto the Smithfield Peat property just after Laura’s Bar and Grill and the Hampton Inn at 945 Douglas Pike. The exit would include two left-turning lanes for easier access to I-295.
“With its proximity to 295, this is an ideal location,” Bradley said.
Paul Bannon, of the BETA Group, presented traffic plans he said amount to 40 percent less than the mixed-use plans.
Previously, developers proposed a 300-unit residential development with retail shops and corporate offices with a main street village design. Jackson Despres received master plan approval for the mixed-use concept in 2008, and again for the “Village at Stillwater” in 2015.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said at the heart of the EGO district has always been industrial. He said while the town hoped there would be a mix of uses at the Smithfield Peat lot, it is not how things turned out.
Planning Board member Richard Colavecchio expressed displeasure at the change of plans. He questioned the timing of the plans and zone changes, and whether developers were too eager to build a warehouse. He said the Planning Board worked hard on plans to develop the EGO district, designed to bring businesses to the Routes 7 and 116 corridor, and he feels like those plans are now being thrown out.
“I feel it’s a little short-sighted in the midst of the pandemic,” he said.
Members Michael Moan and Michael Pinelli said they agreed with Colavecchio. Pinelli said he feels the land could be used for better services for the area including Lincoln and North Smithfield.
“I have the same feelings and misgivings, but we’ll work with what we have here and that’s all I can say,” Moan said.
“It’s just a shame, timing is everything I guess. It seems like that land is situated to service the community for much more value than a distribution center. It is what it is, Pinelli said.
Member Curtis Ruotolo said the status quo for today is there is a need for larger facilities, and the town has a responsibility to taxpayers to bring business to the town. He reminded the board that all zoning changes were voted on by the board.
“We did vote this in, not the facility, but we did vote on this use,” Ruotolo said.
Planning Board Chairman Al Gizzarelli thanked presenters and said the project will bring tax dollars to the town.
