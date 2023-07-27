WOONSOCKET — Representatives from Hague, Sahady & Co. sat down with Woonsocket City Council Monday to discuss the twice delayed city audit.
The audit was officially filed June 30 and submitted to the State Auditor General’s Office. The firm confirmed that the city ended the previous fiscal year year with a $340,262 general fund surplus, and the Woonsocket Education Department had a surplus of $103,413.
“It’s always nice to know that you didn’t end the year in a deficit, you ended the year in a surplus, your revenue has exceeded your expenditures on both the general fund side as well as the school fund side,” said partner Mary Sahady.
One significant deficiency that the firm found and discussed was an unsigned tax roll for 2022. Some 48 percent of abatements and exemptions were not approved by a tax assessor, but the issue was attributed to the city not having a full-time assessor.
Tax Assessor John Pagliarini has implemented procedures going forward, according to officials. Finance officials also noted that they had issues with their new system.
Auditors also noted that not all journal entries were reviewed and approved, and more than enough individuals had access to the tax system.
Pagliarini said the City Council will have a lot of abatements before it next month. He added that the city had a software duplication error on three of four tax stabilization agreements that should have not happened.
“Compared to the past, we’re doing OK even with all of these abatements,” said Pagliarini.
Councilor Brian Thompson said he had been concerned with not having the audit completed before the budget process. Auditors said it would have been ideal to have it completed before the budget was passed, but deficiencies in the finance department led to the delay. Thompson said financial monthly reports have been better, and commended Finance Director Cindy Johnston.
“Since I’ve been named director, I’ve made it very clear that I’m reorganizing the department,” said Johnston.
“Things are looking much better, I’m getting the people in the right positions,” she said.
Council President Chris Beauchamp said the public was quite critical of the delay in the audit, but attributed some of it to the fact that the School Department was also not sure of the money that they would receive from the state.
“We can only put together what we can with what we have,” said Beauchamp.
Andrew Lima, senior manager at Hague, Sahady & Co., said the firm has an official start date in October for the fiscal 2023 audit assuming that books are closed and ready to go.
“And hopefully this won’t be an issue going forward. It seems like the finance department has made some improvements,” said Lima.
An audit of HUD and Community Development Block Grant programs is ongoing.
“It’s a little bit late, but we’re doing what we can,” said Lima. The firm also recommended revising the projected growth of assets for police and fire pensions.
