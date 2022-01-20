SMITHFIELD – An AA bond rating from Standard & Poor’s rating is already bringing savings to Smithfield on its loans for elementary school renovations, said Town Manager Randy Rossi during a discussion on the fiscal year 2021 audit last Wednesday.
According to the report by Hague and Sahady Co., the town’s net bond indebtedness as of June 30 of last year is $16.22 million, with a bond rating of AA from the S&P and Aa2 from Moody’s. Last September, Rossi said a good bond rating means lower interest rates on bond projects, which means real savings for the town.
Town Councilor David Tikoian said the AA bond rating signifies that the town has a strong capacity to meet its financial obligations and commitments. He said the rating is like a personal credit score, and Smithfield would be considered to have an excellent credit score.
Racquel Machado, of Hague and Sahady, said the audit was required after the town spent more than $5.8 million in federal funds.
Machado said the town is in a good net position, which is an indicator of its financial position. She said the biggest factors in the town’s net position are its decrease in pension and Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) liabilities.
Machado said OPEB liabilities were down more than $3 million from the previous year. The audit also found Smithfield to be in a good position due to a significant decrease in the town’s pension liability, which decreased by more than $12 million from year to year.
“Pension and OPEB did extremely well this year,” Machado said.
The police pension liability is funded at $13.7 million and is 54.03 percent funded, while fire has $32.4 million funding, or 81.76 percent, and the OPEB trust has $6.1 million, or 10.92 percent funded.
While comparable to other communities, Machado said funding levels are still low and need work.
She added that major changes in government activities, or capital assets, did not depreciate but increased $30.5 million due to the $45 million school renovation bond project.
Tikoian said several factors have placed Smithfield in a strong financial position with a decreased financial liability. He credited responsible and prudent fiscal oversight by the Town Council, proper investment strategies implemented by Rossi, continuous updates and preparation of census data by Finance Director Brian Silvia, and favorable market conditions.
“This is great news for our town and taxpayers,” Tikoian said.
He said a strong financial foundation is a key to maintaining Smithfield as a desirable place to live, work and raise a family.
