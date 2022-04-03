NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council President Dino Autiello says he’s received a number of calls from residents complaining about what he refers to as “boarding houses,” or homes where numerous people are renting single rooms. He says he has never really gotten a clear answer on what can be done about them.
At a meeting Tuesday, April 5, Autiello was set to call for a vote to bring up the issue with his colleagues and other officials. He said prior to that meeting that he wants to know from the zoning official what, if anything, town ordinances and state laws say about such facilities, where many people live under one roof.
Autiello said he recently received another call from a constituent about someone in her neighborhood seemingly renting out rooms in her home, and paving over a portion of the property to make way for a new lot to accommodate all the extra people.
“It’s not the first time I’ve received a phone call on this type of house,” he told The North Providence Breeze.
If there is indeed nothing on the books locally authorizing officials to respond, as has been suggested, said Autiello, he wants to potentially draft new rules restricting such a use. If officials tell him that they can go out and stop such a use now, said Autiello, he wants them to do that.
The council president said he’s looking to avoid the situation the town previously found itself in with the New Hope Mission on Smith Street, where the town ended up being taken to court over trying to lift a tax exemption on the property and numerous complaints from neighbors. A body was also found in the home at one point.
“There was nothing we could do,” he said of the situation.
Autiello said he asked Town Planner Brent Wiegand to start compiling information after placing the matter on Tuesday’s agenda.
If there’s a single-family home with eight people renting out rooms, that’s certainly not a situation North Providence residents want to be in, said Autiello. He said he could see North Providence doing something similar to what was done in Narragansett, where no more than four unrelated people are allowed to live in one house.
Local code doesn’t really have a lot to say on the matter, said Autiello, which is why he believes the town might need to establish new standards to allow enforcement.
Autiello, who represents all of North Providence as an at-large member of the council, said he’s not saying this situation is playing out all over town, but he’s now received several phone calls from scattered neighborhoods over the years.
There are a number of potential negative impacts, he said, including the cost of educating more students if there are three different families with children in one single-family home. In one case, he said, there were claims of four bedrooms being built out in the basement.
Without an exception, each person who’s called to express concern about the trend has been a long-term resident who “doesn’t want to ruffle feathers” but would like to see something done, said the council president.
