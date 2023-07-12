NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council President Dino Autiello says productive conversations with representatives from Douglas Construction on the future of the old public safety complex property are still happening, but the idea of a self-storage facility there is all but off the table.
The council remains staunchly opposed to the idea of a storage facility on the back portion of the property, said Autiello, especially as such buildings continue to pop up all over the state.
“The last thing we need, as Providence is moving away from them, is to go toward them,” he said.
Solidifying the opposition further in his mind, he said, is the fact that the nearby Planet Fitness plaza is now expected to see indoor self-storage units developed.
“Are we going to have two self-storage facilities right across the street from each other?” he said.
Autiello said he sees more of a need than ever for a new town athletic/recreational center, and if it can’t happen at the old safety complex due to space constraints or some other reason, he believes it should happen somewhere in town.
“The time is now; we’ve got to do it,” he said.
Autiello says he’s getting more and more calls from residents who are either opposed to the idea of more self-storage facilities, in favor of a new recreational center, or both. Many of the issues that have cropped up related to indoor gym space, including controversial decisions over use of high school gyms, could be mitigated with such a facility developed, he said.
When Douglas Construction first proposed two commercial units and a self-storage facility, Autiello said he found it to be an interesting proposal, but the more and more he’s heard from people, the more against it he becomes.
“I’m surprised at the number of people opposed to it,” he said.
