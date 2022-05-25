NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s past time to invest more heavily in the overall beautification of North Providence, says Town Council President Dino Autiello.
Truly this is an initiative that should be taking place regularly even without significant funds from the American Rescue Plan Act at the town’s disposal, he told The Breeze, but the arrival of the funds has removed any excuse.
Beautification includes addressing numerous overgrown properties, particularly on Smith Street and Smithfield Road, and instituting some type of tree planting program, he said. The addition of trees is great for quality of life, health and overall appearances, and the town simply hasn’t done enough to this point, said Autiello. He said he believes Mineral Spring Avenue should be among the roadways to have trees added.
The Town Council was set to hold a roundtable forum Tuesday evening, May 24, where councilors were planning to present their various ideas for the $9.8 million in ARPA money and “come up with a game plan,” said Autiello.
Also on the agenda with the money, according to all members, is heavy investment in North Providence’s recreation spaces, he said, including the Pate Construction property off Ivan Street, the field at Birchwood Middle School, the track and field at Ricci Middle School, and the girls’ softball fields at Notte Park and Stephen Olney Park, among others.
Councilor Steve Loporchio is also among those intent on creating a more comprehensive street paving program with the funds, said Autiello.
Restrictions on the money have been loosened, said the council president, but there are still rules on how it is to be spent. The town doesn’t have many of the shovel-ready projects that ARPA is intended for, he said, but the community must spend the money within two years. There is no option to just put the money in the bank and sit on it, he emphasized.
Autiello said he sees these funds as a generational opportunity to set the town up for the future, similar to the $60 million Google settlement in 2012 that built a new safety complex and fixed the police pension fund. He said he doesn’t want town leaders to mess this up.
Also on Tuesday, the council was set to approve Mayor Charles Lombardi’s proposed zero-increase budget for 2022-2023. Members were only planning to give the School Department about half of the $500,000 increase officials were looking for, but Autiello said they’re putting $250,000 aside in a special contingency account for possible use if school officials are able to show during the budget year that they need it. By doing it this way, the money doesn’t become part of taxpayers’ maintenance of effort obligations going forward.
Experts say restrictions on the ARPA funds have been dramatically eased since last year, allowing leaders to use a large chunk of the money on basic municipal functions.
