WOONSOCKET – The Autumnfest Steering Committee members said they were excited this week to announce that the 2022 Autumnfest buttons are now available. This year, the buttons can be purchased at the following local businesses:
• WOON Radio, 985 Park Ave., Woonsocket
• WNRI Radio, 786 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket
• Pepin Lumber, 830 Cumberland Hill Road, Woonsocket
• Vose True Value Hardware, 849, Cumberland Hill Road, Woonsocket
• Timeless Antiques & Collectibles, 91 Main St., Woonsocket
• Lops Brewing, 122 North Main St., Woonsocket
• Li’l General Stores: 37 Manville Road, Woonsocket, 547 Cumberland Hill Road, Woonsocket, 659 Great Road, North Smithfield, 259 Front St., Lincoln, and 485 Chapel St., Harrisville
• The Gym, LLC, 2168 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket
• Past Down In Time, 154 Main Street, Woonsocket
• Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, 285 Main St., Woonsocket
• Club Lafayette, 289 Aylsworth Ave., Woonsocket
• Navigant Credit Union, 1280 Park Ave., Woonsocket
• R & D Seafood, 653 Smithfield Road, Woonsocket
• Missy’s Family Restaurant, 801 Clinton St., Woonsocket
• Wright’s Dairy Farm, 200 Woonsocket Hill Road, North Smithfield
• Dean Bank, 411 Pulaski Blvd., Bellingham, Mass.
The tradition continues this year, as Autumnfest General Chairperson Judy Sullivan last week presented Autumnfest Button Number 1 to Woonsocket Mayor Lisa-Baldelli-Hunt.
The buttons are available for $1 each. The grand prize will be $500 cash courtesy of WNRI Radio (1380 AM & 99.9 FM). The two additional prizes of $250 cash are courtesy of Li’l General Convenience Stores and $100 cash courtesy of The Gym, LLC.
“A big thank-you goes out to these local businesses for supporting Autumnfest this year,” states a release.
Autumnfest is a family-friendly celebration now entering its 44th year. It is held every Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 8-10, at World War II Memorial Park off Social Street in Woonsocket. Visit www.autumnfest.org for more.
