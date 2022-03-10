WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest will happen one way or another this year, say organizers of the 2022 event, and though aspects of it will be different without the Rotary Club of Woonsocket involved, it will be every bit the treasured community event it’s always been.
At their meeting attended by The Breeze Tuesday, members made a series of decisions on the planning of the fall festival, including choosing a grand marshal by popular vote, a choice that will be announced at a later date.
In a release issued prior to Tuesday’s meeting, organizers thanked the Rotary for its long partnership and issued a call for organizations or companies to submit bids to run the Beer Tent (and now also Wine Tent) that the Rotary operated for so long.
Steve Laramee, entertainment coordinator and Autumnfest Steering Committee member, said there are many routes for the committee to go to fill the gap left by Rotary’s departure.
“We have operational understanding of what we’re going to do and how we’re going to pull it off,” said Laramee. Will it be different? “Absolutely, but we can pull it off.”
There’s no doubt that some aspects of the festival will be scaled back and not the same, said Laramee, but different doesn’t mean bad.
Parade Coordinator Tom Gray said he doesn’t want to see the committee take the task of filling the Beer and Wine Tent lightly, as it’s a huge part of the event and they need to have a backup plan if no one comes through to run it.
Garrett Mancieri, co-vice chairman of the committee, said the company or organization chosen will lease the tent from the festival. They’ll have a $5,000 allotment for entertainment, meaning any costs above that would be on them. Committee members were clear that it will really be up to the winning bidder what the tent offerings look like.
Some members said they would love it if a craft brewer or several decided to partner with the festival, and they said they plan to reach out to them in the coming days.
General Chairwoman Judy Sullivan said Tuesday she has no doubt based on what she knows about each person in the room that Autumnfest will succeed.
The Breeze reported last week on the split between Autumnfest and Rotary, which had long partnered on the annual event, but ended their relationship in a mess of ill feelings in February.
Laramee said he and Adam Brunetti, secretary and technology expert for the group, met to discuss electrical needs, saying there are “a lot of good options” on electricity despite the Rotary owning many of the connections and cabling in World War II Veterans Memorial Park.
While Autumnfest can’t afford to purchase the electric equipment from Rotary this year at an estimated cost of $20,000-$30,000, said Laramee, they could potentially lease the equipment from a company for $1,500-$2,000 and would have setup and takedown taken care of.
Operations Coordinator Dave Lamoureux suggested trying to lease the equipment from the Rotary, and Laramee responded that such a scenario, as well as leasing the Rotary’s fencing in the park, isn’t out of the realm of possibility if the entities are able to patch up their relationship over the summer.
On food row, Laramee said the general idea is to “copy and paste” what was done last year and not reinvent the wheel.
Brunetti presented a new interactive map feature through ExpoFP.com that will allow organizers to create a fully scalable grounds plan for festival goers and vendors, including parking. Vendors will be able to choose their spots similar to how they would buy a seat at a concert.
The committee approved spending up to $1,000 for the program, several saying they were excited about the possibilities for using the map.
The committee also supported purchasing a new credit card machine from Square, which will help boost sales at the souvenir booth, and purchasing 8,000 Autumnfest buttons.
Though Sullivan was clear Tuesday that they’re focused on looking forward, she provided a Feb. 11 memo previously sent to committee members explaining the chain of events that left to the Rotary ending its contract with Autumnfest.
She said Rotary’s participation took an unexpected turn two days before Christmas when Jon Brien, husband of Rotary President Nicole Bourget Brien, notified Autumnfest of their decision to terminate an agreement with the festival. The agreement began in 2012 and renewed automatically each year.
In January, Nicole Brien delivered a memorandum of understanding, including several changes to the contract. Those changes were discussed on Feb. 1, and the Autumnfest Steering Committee rejected them. Members were in the process of drafting proposed changes when they received a memo from Rotary on Feb. 10 stating that members had voted to sever their relationship with Autumnfest, ending discussions of Rotary running Food Row, the Beer Tent and Wine Tent.
In the memo, Sullivan thanked Rotary for its participation in helping to run a free, family-oriented festival for 43 years.
(1) comment
It's too bad that we don't know the changes the committee was trying to force upon the Rotary. It's obvious that something was proposed that rubbed them the wrong way. There's some talk around that it was inappropriate displays, tents, etc that went against their values.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.