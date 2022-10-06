Emily Laramee of The Art Den in Woonsocket and Matt Moylan discussed visions for Autumnfest and she came up with these renderings showing the beer tent as the new Harvest Garden. “She just started sketching them up. She went above and beyond,” Moylan said. This year’s entertainment stage will be across from the bar area, making the tent feel more “accessible,” says Moylan.
WOONSOCKET – After the Rotary Club of Woonsocket pulled out of Autumnfest earlier this year, a door was opened for the Steering Committee to reimagine the beer tent’s ambiance and its audience.
“It enabled us the opportunity to look at and do something different. The Rotary and Autumnfest have been running this thing for 44 years, maybe. All of the volunteers have done a good job, and I took it upon myself to ask, ‘Is this thing going to run another 40 years?’” Matt Moylan said.
Moylan and his wife, Jill, own and operate Savini’s Pomodoro & Ciro’s Tavern. Along with General Manager Abre McDonald, the team was asked in the spring to serve as a hospitality consultant and facilitator on behalf of the Autumnfest Committee.
“We talked about harvesting new innovations, harvesting new setups, harvesting a new drink menu, new people to try to get to come in,” Moylan said, explaining how a new and more refined concept aims to grow the beer tent’s audience.
Part of this growth means that there will not be any kegs in the Autumnfest Beer Tent this year. An Autumnfest news release stated that all beverages will be canned.
The Steering Committee presented Moylan with the theme “Harvest Garden,” and together they brainstormed what they hope to be a more “elevated” experience, Moylan said.
The move toward canned beer, cocktails, wine, seasonal mules and sangria is a nod toward a more sophisticated style of drinking these days, Moylan said, referencing pop-ups, breweries and boutique restaurants.
“The beer tent was a great place. I enjoyed coming home from college and having it be a mini reunion. I want to continue that tradition and continue what the beer tent was. I respect the beer tent and we’re hoping just to elevate it a bit,” he said. “I’d like my mom and aunts and uncles to come and enjoy it, that’s what I kept in the back of my mind: How can I make it more comfortable for everyone at any age?”
The harvest décor will try to incorporate a picket fence and string lights. They’re also setting up four cornhole courts near the patio area, which Moylan says will help make people feel that every time they enter the tent they’ll have a different experience. Snacks, such as peanuts, potato chips, and warm Bavarian pretzels, will also be available, though Moylan made a point to say that “the idea is not to compete with the food in the food court, just small snacks.”
Joe Callahan, public relations coordinator for Autumnfest, explained that the committee’s adjustments come from an effort to change the beer tent’s image.
“This year it will be less raucous due to the fact that the entertainment that will be in the beer tent will be friendlier entertainment. The hard rock bands will not be there, we have more single and duo acoustic artists instead,” Callahan said.
He added that though the committee realizes that the effort to “change the image of the Autumnfest” won’t happen overnight, he thinks people will see a change over the next couple of years.
Previously, the tent had been strategically laid out to have big bands playing on the stage with equipment coming and going. Now, the bar table and stage will be across from one another so visitors can enjoy the full experience from wherever they are, Moylan said.
This year’s entertainment includes a lineup of local artists, including Adam Go, Late & Early, Stefan Couture, Good Living Band, MAC Band (Hanna McDonald & Family), and So Damn Lucky Band. Friday night kicks off with Pieces of 8, performing hits from Motown, the ’60s, ’70s, and today’s country.
On Monday, the post-parade performance will be by Double Eagle Oktoberfest German Band, featuring “foot-stomping, thigh-slapping, festive German tunes.”
Those visiting the tent will also have access to a secure restroom trailer, equipped with men’s and women’s facilities and running water for people to wash their hands.
Moylan added that if they deliver and meet the Autumnfest Committee’s expectations, they’d welcome a continued relationship in the years to come.
“I’m really trying to make sure we continue to be diversified. We want to make it a nice place for all who want to be there, enjoy it, and be comfortable,” he said.
