PAWTUCKET – Who wants to buy an old mansion? And move it? And renovate it?
A six-month demolition delay is now in effect for the Read-Ott House on Walcott Street, but local preservationists say the real challenge now lies ahead.
Representatives for the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church were back before the Historic District Commission on April 11 for a certificate of appropriateness to demolish the old mansion abutting the church at 97 Walcott St.
The HDC, which last month urged church leaders to seek out alternatives to taking the historic building down, postponed action on a demolition delay to April 11. They ultimately approved the delay, the only real option available to them absent more stringent local restrictions, with little discussion.
HDC President Barbara Zdravesky said she was a bit disappointed that the HDC wasn’t more proactive at the second meeting, perhaps because church leaders have made it clear that the only option in their mind is to dispose of the building, but Zdravesky said there is still some hope for the old mansion.
Church representatives had been instructed at the March meeting to prepare a plan for the intended use of the property immediately abutting the church, and presented a sketch depicting it as green space.
Representative for the church Peter Microulis said the church has hired a firm to examine the site for possible uses, but plans aren’t ready as of yet.
“In my opinion, an organization does not spend money hiring a firm to survey a site just for it to be ‘grass,’” said Zdravesky. “Had the HDC asked for a more definitive or detailed plan, they could have bought some time for the building.”
Church representatives say they will be “more than cooperative” if someone will move the building off the site, added Zdravesky.
“Whether it can be done will depend on the condition of the building, how cooperative the church is with the process, and whether logistical issues for a new site can be resolved,” she said. “There’s no guarantee it will happen, but as of now, there is optimism. The church has effectively communicated that the building is worth nothing to them, so it remains to be seen whether they will set an unreasonably high selling price, or be willing to let another entity take it for the same amount that the demolition would cost.”
A close inspection of the 6,000-square-foot building’s exterior this week showed it to be in badly deteriorated condition, likely presenting quite a challenge in moving it, but advocates say there’s momentum toward that potential resolution.
Consuelo Sherba, who owns a nearby home on Arlington Street, said there has been talk of someone purchasing the house and moving it, but Sherba said this should only be a last resort
“Moving it would create another horrible vacuum in our exceedingly small historic district and an opening for further ugliness and devaluation of our up-and-coming, until now, neighborhood,” said Sherba.
Neighbor Mark McBurney said church representatives have used heavy machinery over the past couple of weeks to remove trees from around the mansion.
A recognizable structure at the entrance of the Quality Hill Historic District, the 1842 Read-Ott House has a Greek Italianate structure and added Georgian Revival details. It was originally built for John B. Read, a hardware merchant, and was remodeled for Joseph Ott, founder of the Royal Weaving Company.
