PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket received the largest chunk of nearly $10 million secured through a U.S. House of Representatives-passed omnibus spending bill for 10 projects statewide.
The award of $2.2 million will help create what is planned to be a new and improved destination at Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park on Smithfield Avenue.
Congressman David Cicilline announced the awarding of the money for the community projects, including the money for renovations to the existing pool at the park on the west side of the city and a new adjoining splash pad.
Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien, said officials are excited about what the money will mean for the future of the park in making it a place where residents want to congregate in the future. The pool and splash pad will pair with a dog park spearheaded by City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, she said, creating a cohesive mix of activities.
“We are looking forward to this project and providing these services to residents,” she said.
The community with the next highest share of funding on the list was Central Falls, securing $2 million for the Ralph J. Holden Senior and Community Center construction project.
The funding will bring a state-of-the-art recreational water facility to Pawtucket residents who may not otherwise have access to a pool, or the ability to enroll their children in summer programs or travel to the beach, by renovating the existing Veterans Memorial Park pool and adding new amenities.
The site is the location of a free food service program for school-age children and provides several recreational programming opportunities for city youth during the summer, and expanding opportunities at this site is key.
The project will include the complete renovation of the current Veterans Memorial Park Pool and the addition of the adjacent splash pad to benefit children not old enough to swim.
“The combination of water features will allow for families and children of all ages to enjoy this expanded recreational amenity,” states a synopsis.
The dog park, as reported by The Breeze in January, would be located in the parking lot area behind the city pool, which is visible from the road.
Public Works Director David Clemente said in January that the pool and its related equipment are now some 60 years old, which leads to numerous cracks forming annually that need to be repaired with epoxy.
He said then that the city doesn’t have the funds to rip out the pool, so the idea was to do what it takes to keep it going as long as possible. Equipment in the pool’s pumphouse has been badly corroded.
The remaining organizations and projects receiving funding in the First Congressional District are:
• Town of Bristol, Bristol Senior Center Facility Rehabilitation Project: $695,941
• Town Of Cumberland, Diamond Hill Pavilion Construction Project: $400,000
• City of East Providence, East Providence Workforce Training Program: $350,000
• Town of Smithfield, East Smithfield Neighborhood Center: $295,000
• City of Newport, Narragansett Avenue Water Main Rehabilitation: $1,520,000
• Family Service of Rhode Island, Police Go Team Critical Services and Expansion: $413,000
• Town of Middletown, Purgatory Road Sidewalks: $960,000
• And Providence Redevelopment Agency, Roger Williams Park Broad Street Gateway: $700,000
“I’m thrilled that all 10 of the community projects I submitted to the Appropriations Committee were included in this spending package. The $9.6 million coming home to Rhode Island will help us take better care of our seniors, provide job training, create and improve community centers and parks, ensure clean water, support survivors of traumatic crimes, and fund community development,” said Cicilline in a statement.
