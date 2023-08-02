NORTH PROVIDENCE – Recent events have only proven what he’s said about self-storage facilities all along, says Town Councilor Ron Baccala: that they’re often used for unsavory activities, and that they only benefit the owner, not the community they do business in.
The Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee this month will take up Baccala’s proposal to limit storage facilities to areas designated for industrial use in town.
Baccala commended Providence officials for their decision last week to ban development of future self-storage facilities, saying North Providence is far too small for more of it, particularly not next to residential areas or along Mineral Spring Avenue commercial areas.
“It’s only good for one person, the owner, and the rest have to deal with the ramifications of them,” he said.
“You know I’ve not been a fan of this business model, and let’s look over the last three months or so, every news article is about people using them for hiding themselves from a crime or the bank robbery on Federal Hill, and those are the ones we know about.”
He was referring to the arrest in June of town resident Gino Rotondo, a man who previously got into a lengthy standoff with local police, hiding out in a Cranston storage facility after robbing a bank, as well as the search of a North Providence storage unit last month in connection to a Federal Hill bank heist.
“What the Providence City Council did in my opinion was the best thing they could have done for the city to keep it safer,” he said.
Baccala has maintained all along, as he’s held his stance against development of storage units at the old public safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., that storage facilities are natural places for criminal behavior, a suggestion developers have pushed back on.
