NORTH PROVIDENCE – This town should do more to diversify its energy portfolio, says Town Councilor Ron Baccala, which is why he wants to ask grant writer Lisa Andoscia to seek out grants for electric vehicles to offset the community’s carbon footprint.
Baccala, who was set to make his request to the Town Council for the action Tuesday evening, June 7, told The Breeze he’s not a big activist on climate, but he does see a benefit in helping to protect the environment while becoming less dependent on certain sources of energy.
“I don’t like to put all our eggs in one basket in case something goes wrong,” he said.
Baccala said he could see the town acquiring an energy-efficient police or fire vehicle as a first step on this path, saying he would like to see the town have a portfolio that includes electric, wind energy, and gas, not just gas. It’s particularly important with the way gas prices are going, he noted.
From what he understands, said Baccala, there is a lot of available money and programs for such efforts, and he wants the town to take full advantage of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.