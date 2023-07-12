PAWTUCKET – The Dive into Reading children’s summer reading program kicked off on June 26 at the Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St.
Children ages 6-12 can choose books to read on their own or with family and friends for a chance to win prizes and be in the running for a grand prize basket.
To win a prize and a raffle ticket toward one of several grand prize baskets, children must complete a minimum of three hours of reading. When they complete six hours of reading, they receive another raffle ticket and a coupon for a fun activity. When they complete nine hours of reading, they will earn two more raffle tickets and a Wendy’s frosty coupon.
Children can read anything from whole books to chapters, magazines, comics, graphic novels, audio books or e-books, as long as it has a title and author. They can also color a mask to display at the library when they sign up for the program.
The program is also open to preschoolers ages 0-6, who must complete a minimum of three activities and a maximum of nine to earn prizes and be in the running for a grand prize basket.
Three activities will earn them a small prize and a raffle ticket, six activities will get them another raffle ticket and coupon for a fun activity and nine activities will earn them two more raffle tickets and a Wendy’s frosty coupon.
There are six grand prize baskets available for the raffle including an arts and crafts basket, babies and toddlers’ basket, sleepover basket, sports basket, summer fun basket, and toys and games basket. So far, the arts and crafts basket is the top pick along with the toys and games basket, said Shannon Bloom, children’s coordinator at the library.
The baskets are on display at the library so children can see what they can win. At the finale event on Aug. 11, a drawing will be held to determine whom the baskets will go to.
According to Bloom, there are currently 152 children participating in the summer reading program and the majority are most excited to read “Dog Man” and “The Babysitter’s Club” graphic novels.
“I think a lot of kids like our programs,” Bloom said. “We try to have something for everyone and every age group.”
Tonight, July 12, the library is hosting an under-the-sea party, and there will be a Mystic Aquarium touch tank on July 28.
“I know several parents and grandparents are looking forward to the theater story time with the Gamm Theatre on Fridays in July and the first Friday of August,” Bloom said. This year’s summer reading program structure is pretty similar to the one that was held last year.
Bloom said her favorite part about the program is seeing so many people at the library this year.
“Over the past two years we’ve seen more and more people coming back to the library,” she said. “I love seeing the kids find books that they are excited to read this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.