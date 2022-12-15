LINCOLN – When boxes of Lincoln-themed ornaments were found collecting dust in the basement of Town Hall this year, town employees got to work sorting and counting the collectable ornaments.
When they posted about the remaining ornaments on social media, Town Administrator Phil Gould said interest was overwhelming.
“People got really excited,” Gould said. “So much so that we had to reorder some of the more popular ones.”
For 21 years straight, Richard DiMase and David Sale teamed up with Lincoln-based Beacon Design/ChemArt to create an annual town ornament, each depicting a landmark in town.
The money from the ornament sales has supported various community initiatives, including the town’s former Festival of Lights to celebrate its 125th birthday. When the Festival of Lights ended, interest in the ornaments continued and the money helped support other projects, such as moving the Hot Potato School to Chase Farm.
In 2017, the pair said they decided not to create a new ornament that year, in part because the town’s ornament inventory list showed roughly 1,300 ornaments still sitting in boxes, with only eight sold out since 1996.
When those boxes were found this year, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Grace Gervais posted about the remaining ornaments online.
Since then, Gould said interest in the ornaments seems to be reinvigorated. He said he’s happy to see it, since the ornament sales help with the town’s Memorial Day Parade, fireworks and other post-parade activities.
“We want to be able to provide those different events to the community while minimizing the financial costs to run them, so we’ve taken some creative avenues to raise money,” he said. “We really saw a significant uptick in ornament sales this year.”
The ornaments have been available at local retail stores and Town Hall, but “once we realized we had this surplus of ornaments and this went live on social media … the draw was incredible. We’d had so many people requesting some of them that we’ve had to go back and reorder some.”
Other people have volunteered to get involved with the ornaments because they love them so much, he said.
“It’s a good way to memorialize those places,” he said. “People get nostalgic thinking about the old days of Lincoln. The draw to the ornaments says a lot about the pride people have in the character of Lincoln.”
Ornaments are sold at Butterfly Farm, Lincoln Gardens, Ted’s Paints and Decorating and at Lincoln Town Hall for $10 each, cash or check. Twin silo ornaments and Albion beacon ornaments cost $20.
For those interested in purchasing one, email ggervais@lincoln.org or stop into Town Hall Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Below are the town’s ornaments created since 1996 and how many are left:
• 2022 Town of Lincoln 150th Anniversary – Sold out
