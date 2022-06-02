WOONSOCKET – Between a formula recall earlier this year and persistent supply-chain issues since February, Dennis Horta says that he’s surprised the media has only been covering the nationwide formula shortage for the past few weeks.
Horta, director of healthy food access and wellness at Thundermist Health Center, said that even if you go into larger stores now, such as Walmart, they may only have Similac Advance and Similac Isomil, a soy-based substitute. Similac Advance is a milk-based formula, but babies who are gassy or colicky may require other formulas, Horta said.
Horta, who works with WIC and SNAP recipients, said that Abbott, the company that produces Similac, has agreed to allow benefit recipients to substitute their products with 8 or 10 others through WIC.
“Even then, it’s still a struggle,” Horta said. He and his team try to notify clients when they find formula in-stock and encourage them to use the WIC app to find stockists at other markets and convenience stores. Horta said that last Friday a WIC recipient called him and asked him to change her benefits that month from powder formula to concentrate because it was the only thing she could find in the store.
We try to do whatever we can do to get them what they need, Horta said.
“I feel horrible because in most situations, when someone has an issue in general with WIC we can generally resolve it, but this is something that’s out of our hands, out of the state’s hands. It’s a nationwide issue. When there’s a recall on spinach we just don’t eat spinach for a little while, but when there’s a recall of formula, that’s that baby’s only source of nutrition. So I feel for these parents that are really stressing out about how they’re going to feed their families,” Horta added.
Taylor Crossley, development and communications coordinator for Connecting Children and Families in Woonsocket, said that they’ve been “working hard to meet the additional demand during such a stressful time for parents, by providing formula and other necessities through our Family Support Center.” Crossley said that they’ve found that a lot of our community members and partners have actually reached out to them looking for a place to donate what they can.
“It’s been a real grassroots effort! We were just given two bags full of formula by Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, and the congregation of one of our staff members has set up a formula drive as well. We’re so thankful for their support – even one can of formula can make a huge difference for a family in need,” Crossley said. Felix Colon, CCF’s director of the Center for Financial Success, who also helps manage their Family Support Center, told Crossley that “there is visible, instant relief on the faces of the parents and families who receive these donations.”
Crossley also noted that they welcome any donations or volunteers in response to the high demand for basic necessities.
Darlene Magaw, director of family support services at Community Care Alliance, said that although they don’t oversee formula distribution, they have seen an increase of families coming to CCA for food resources in the past months. According to Magaw, they added 200 households to their roster in March, another 200 in April, and that their May numbers will once again top 200.
CCA provides vouchers for a food pantry in Woonsocket within walking distance of their home to combat transportation barriers.
“I think what we’re hearing from families is that the things they typically get at the grocery store are also in short supply. The things they would normally depend on aren’t on the shelves, and they may not be able to afford an alternative [product]. For folks with issues with transportation, it’s difficult to transport outside of the city to get something else. Supply chain issues have impacted so many businesses, and the food industry is definitely a part of that,” Magaw said.
Horta noted that the food benefit for SNAP hasn’t gone up in relation to food costs.
“In general, people are just going through their food stamps quicker. We always do a food insecurity screening when we get talking to them and pass on that information to food banks and food pantries if they are insecure,” Horta said.
Both agree that the worst of the crisis is over, though, as the specialty formula plant in Michigan that was once shut down has been reopened.
“We’re told that a lot of the formula should be back in stock and back on the shelves by the middle of June. We just have to get through the next few weeks before we start to see more stock,” Horta said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.