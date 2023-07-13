SMITHFIELD – A water main break in the Greenville Water District system caused a temporary closure of the splash pad at Deerfield Park, but Town Manager Randy Rossi said it was re-opened and is safe to use.
Rossi said the town does not operate the Greenville Water District, though it stepped up to help to get a broken water main at Routes 295 and 44 fixed after it broke on June 28, prompting a boil water notice to customers.
Rossi said the district installed a sleeve inside the pipe rather than replacing the pipe to expedite the process. He said the town received numerous calls from residents with questions and concerns about the boil water advisory, and were able to help most callers.
There are three water systems in Smithfield, including Smithfield Water Supply, Greenville Water District, and Providence Water Supply Board. The town manager said the majority of Smithfield residents were not impacted by the boil water advisory.
“People needed answers and results. No one knew what was going on, which made it difficult,” he said.
Rossi said the water is “all good” now.
In the future, he said if there is an issue, residents can call 401-231-1433.
Greenville Water District personnel temporarily increased chlorine in the water system within safe levels, flushed water mains, and collected bacteria samples to prove the absence of bacteria, according to a news release.
Greenville Water reported that at no point during the entire event were contaminants ever detected in the water distribution system, and the boil water advisory was put in place as a precaution.
“Whenever a water system has a large line failure, it is common to implement a precautionary boil water out of an abundance of caution. This is not a full boil order, which is different as no bacteria was detected,” stated their site.
The Rhode Island Department of Health lifted the boil water advisory as of July 6, saying water was safe to drink again.
