LINCOLN – Joseph Bakleh recently purchased 1 Main St. in Manville, previously home to Harmony Cafe. He said he’s not yet sure what will go there, but he’s looking for suggestions.
In July of 2021, Neal LaFerriere, owner of The Harmony Cafe, moved his business from 1 Main St. to 47 Summer St.
Bakleh recently acquired the space, and said he wants to know what Lincoln residents think should occupy the property.
“I’m trying to see what people want, what they’re looking for, and if there’s a void we can fill in the community,” he said.
Bakleh has a history of buying and renting out residential properties, but he said this will be his first endeavor renting out a commercial space.
Once he finds the right candidate, Bakleh said he’s willing to work with the renter to transform the space to accommodate their business. For example, if someone wants to put a hair salon in, Bakleh said he will install chairs or sinks, or if someone with an ice cream parlor wants to move in, he’ll help to put up the freezer case.
“I would want the business owner to have a lot of input,” he said.
Though the possibilities seem endless, Bakleh said, he would like to avoid a bar or a full-service restaurant due to the close proximity to apartments and potential parking difficulties.
Bakleh’s wife, Nicole Bakleh, has received hundreds of suggestions after a recent post, including a smoothie shop, sandwich shop, a deli, marijuana dispensary, and a pizza place. The most popular suggestion was for a coffee shop or a diner-like place that sells breakfast, burgers and hot wieners.
“It’s a landmark, it’s quintessential small-town,” said Bakleh. “I want to make sure that it’s being used and enjoyed by the people who live here.”
