Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says she’s excited for the city going into 2023, as she now closes the book on what was.

WOONSOCKET – Asked this week if she would have done anything differently leading up to being removed from her position as mayor this fall, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says she and her team worked hard on issues for the city of Woonsocket, and had a pretty “darn good record” of accomplishment over nine years.

“Honestly, we actually could have accomplished even more had we had cooperative councilors,” she said.

Rik
Rik

The ex-new mayor is still harping for a supermarket to be built at Barry Field where there already are Aldi, Walmart, and Stop & Shop all sources of food. What about a market for others in the central Woonsocket area or Diamond Hill? Not everyone has transportation to get across the city to the current "food market area."

DollarsandSense
DollarsandSense

Good for her

I'm Just An Internet Alias Using ANTIFA Leftist Liberal
I'm Just An Internet Alias Using ANTIFA Leftist Liberal

She's such a phony. The only thing she's going to accomplish is adding more scarves to her collection and sinking Woonsocket further down the drain.

James Peters
James Peters

And there you have it. Multi-family taxpayers are not a priority. Tax appeals are not a priority. Broken down assessor's office not a priority.

Just a lot of fluff, nothing desperately needed. So glad i didn't vote for her.

Jean Luc
Jean Luc

We have been BEGGING for years for a supermarket, but with Baldelli-Hunt, it has always fallen on deaf ears. Now she wants to put one at Barry field, where you have a slew of markets in that area in nearby North Smithfield. What we need is a market that is centrally located in the city. Does she have no vision? We already have the answer to that. Another term with a do-nothing at the helm.

James Peters
James Peters

Taxes are too high for a local supermarket. Any business like that would have to be geared toward low income people so as to generate high volume.

