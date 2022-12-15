WOONSOCKET – Asked this week if she would have done anything differently leading up to being removed from her position as mayor this fall, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says she and her team worked hard on issues for the city of Woonsocket, and had a pretty “darn good record” of accomplishment over nine years.
“Honestly, we actually could have accomplished even more had we had cooperative councilors,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt said that as the city councilors considered removing her from office, she knew they had already made up their minds.
“I firmly believe that if they did not finally expose themselves for what they are, and if they did not remove me, the majority of them would have been back as city councilors,” she said.
“So, you know, everything happens for a reason. I got removed so a new council could end up coming in,” she added.
Since being sworn back in as mayor on Dec. 6 following her re-election, she said she’s had more conversations and communication with the new council than she ever had with the past members over two years. She said when she attended Monday night’s council meeting, she had to take a second to take in the new non-combative reality.
“I still felt when I walked in the room that I was going to be walking into those very tense, uncomfortable meetings that took place for six years with them, and where you almost had to expect the behavior that they displayed,” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt said departed councilor and former interim Mayor Dan Gendron emailed her at 4:30 in the afternoon on the day of the inauguration, after numerous calls and emails asking him about what took place in City Hall while she was gone. She said she kept working for the city even after being ousted, meeting with investors, having conversations, and trying to keep projects going that were in the works to reassure people that she and her team would be back.
“He said, when you assume office later this evening, each department can brief you on whatever they haven’t already briefed you on. And I’m not really sure why you would have expected any updates, you were no longer an elected official,” she said, reading off Gendron’s email. She said the move back into office hadn’t been a transition, as unfortunately she “did not get the courtesy of one,” and neither did the residents of the city.
Baldelli-Hunt says she’s excited for the city going into 2023, as she now closes the book on what was.
“It’s like reading the last chapter of the book and closing the book. And if there’s a sequel, then we’ll share what that is. I think the message was clear, and where we are … this is where the people want us to be,” she said. She used the analogy of a bubbling pot that had finally boiled over when referring to the past council voting to remove her from office, but now everything feels like a calm sea.
Baldelli-Hunt said she’s happy to be moving forward with a new solicitor, saying former Solicitor John DeSimone knew that five members on the council controlled his destiny.
“I can tell you that just in the last few days, it’s almost like the staff has been craving the attention of the solicitor, because they have so many questions or issues before them, or situations before them where they’re looking for that guidance, and they’re just thrilled at the fact that they feel they have someone to go to and they feel confident,” said Baldelli-Hunt of the arrival of Michael Lepizzera as solicitor.
The top three items that Baldelli-Hunt says she is looking forward to focusing on include construction of a recreational complex, beginning the work to create a public safety complex, and nailing down a location for a future supermarket. She says it’s time for the School Committee to share their view on locating a potential grocery store at Barry Field.
“It’s been held up for a significant amount of time, and when your constituents are asking for something and you can deliver it and you don’t, that’s wrong,” she said. “So we need to know if they will take a vote to release the covenant, or, I would say, transfer the covenant to the new recreational complex area.”
She added that she feels it’s time for the public to get some answers on that project.
(6) comments
The ex-new mayor is still harping for a supermarket to be built at Barry Field where there already are Aldi, Walmart, and Stop & Shop all sources of food. What about a market for others in the central Woonsocket area or Diamond Hill? Not everyone has transportation to get across the city to the current "food market area."
Good for her
She's such a phony. The only thing she's going to accomplish is adding more scarves to her collection and sinking Woonsocket further down the drain.
And there you have it. Multi-family taxpayers are not a priority. Tax appeals are not a priority. Broken down assessor's office not a priority.
Just a lot of fluff, nothing desperately needed. So glad i didn't vote for her.
We have been BEGGING for years for a supermarket, but with Baldelli-Hunt, it has always fallen on deaf ears. Now she wants to put one at Barry field, where you have a slew of markets in that area in nearby North Smithfield. What we need is a market that is centrally located in the city. Does she have no vision? We already have the answer to that. Another term with a do-nothing at the helm.
Taxes are too high for a local supermarket. Any business like that would have to be geared toward low income people so as to generate high volume.
