WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has told the School Committee that the city is going to build what they can at Cass Park when it comes to a new field and recreational complex, and if the School Department does or doesn’t want to use it, that’s up to them.

“If you’re trying to kill a plan, it’s not going to work, we’re building the complex whether you want the athletes to use it or don’t want the athletes to use it,” she said during a joint meeting Monday.

Donny S
Donny S

Unreal. This has my spidey senses tingling. Seems the mayor may be dabbling in something more than just "helping" the kids. If I were her I would put this one on the back burner and fix the more glaring issues like the sewer plant and the WHA. Oh and maybe the city council and the school department and the overall deplorable conditions the city is in. P.S. maybe the poor education system that won't be fixed with a sports complex. Just my opinion.

Thomas Ficca
Thomas Ficca

I do hope they figure out the stench problem before moving all these teams across the street from the stinky wastewater treatment plant.

