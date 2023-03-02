WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has told the School Committee that the city is going to build what they can at Cass Park when it comes to a new field and recreational complex, and if the School Department does or doesn’t want to use it, that’s up to them.
“If you’re trying to kill a plan, it’s not going to work, we’re building the complex whether you want the athletes to use it or don’t want the athletes to use it,” she said during a joint meeting Monday.
School and city officials were there to discuss needs at the park. Athletic Director Nancy Giordano said that currently, Barry Field hosts a good amount of fall sports that would need to be replaced with practice fields and game fields. The School Department currently buses students over to Barry Field, and according to Brad Peryea, school director of finance, has spent nearly $5,000 doing so.
“Barry Field is (currently) an amazing complex for our athletics,” Giordano said.
Giordano continued that after meeting with Supt. Patrick McGee and Woonsocket High School Principal Jeff Guiot, the school would need required fields for all sports to coincide with one another when it comes to practices and games.
“The insinuation that we were trying to kill this project is ridiculous to me,” said School Committee member Alan LeClaire, who echoed the sentiments of other School Committee members that they are all for supporting the project.
“We still need to learn what we’re working with,” he said.
School Committee Chairperson Paul Bourget asked Baldelli-Hunt if there is planned construction of a clubhouse included in her new renderings, as the mayor had said that the older renderings are now not set in stone.
“I believe the plan you’re looking at from two years ago, even the most recent rendering, is fluid, and we actually do have a clubhouse that’s included in the construction,” she responded. Baldelli-Hunt said her administration was hoping to also build a weight room for athletes and a conference room that a grant was applied for and they are still waiting on.
The mayor said teams have the challenge of holding practices when practice doesn’t start until 3:15 p.m. and end around 5 or 6, especially when there are currently no lights at Barry Field.
“The fall is when you have the challenge of trying to fit all the teams that you need in,” she said, adding that the spring and winter are when Barry Field is usually not used.
The administration is currently working with Pare Engineering to have a planned full football field and two additional fields and a center area for track athletes, which makes up for a total of three and a half fields. She added that she plans to demolish Ho Kong restaurant, which could help expand Cass Park even more.
“The ability to have multiple teams there at one time, there’s no issue,” she said, adding that if athletes have to use other fields, they would have to make do with what what’s available.
Councilor John Ward asked Giordano if the School Department has looked into other communities such as Lincoln that have multiple teams on a restricted number of fields.
“I just wonder how our team listing matches up with other communities,” he said.
The biggest concern, according to Giordano, is making sure athletes are not waiting to practice, as that could lead to students being on the streets.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said Cass Park is essentially a blank canvas, and there is much potential there. He continued that Dionne Track will be closed while they work on digging out gravel at the park due to safety concerns.
“This is the best thing that’s happened to the school in a very long time,” said Bourget, adding that if they have to continue to use Barry Field, they will.
Current School Department plans call for Barry Field to be used as a future school, said officials on Monday.
Unreal. This has my spidey senses tingling. Seems the mayor may be dabbling in something more than just "helping" the kids. If I were her I would put this one on the back burner and fix the more glaring issues like the sewer plant and the WHA. Oh and maybe the city council and the school department and the overall deplorable conditions the city is in. P.S. maybe the poor education system that won't be fixed with a sports complex. Just my opinion.
I do hope they figure out the stench problem before moving all these teams across the street from the stinky wastewater treatment plant.
